China's Role in the Rise of Nitazenes: A New Synthetic Opioid Crisis in the UK

The emergence of nitazene, a dangerously potent synthetic opioid produced in China, has triggered a deadly wave of overdose deaths across Britain. This article explores how Chinese organized crime, allegedly with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, is distributing the drug and laundering proceeds, raising national security concerns and prompting international cooperation efforts.

Nitazene , often referred to as the "Frankenstein drug," is a synthetic opioid manufactured in laboratories and reportedly up to 500 times more potent than heroin.

Even minute quantities can induce a fatal overdose, and the substance has rapidly emerged as a lethal threat on British streets. Its popularity is soaring, causing escalating concern among public health authorities and law enforcement. The National Crime Agency attributes 750 deaths in the UK since 2023 to nitazenes, though researchers at King's College London argue that the actual number is likely a third higher due to underreporting. The drug's availability is also said to be increasing sharply.

Nitazenes belong to the broader category of synthetic opioids, which are inexpensive, extremely potent, and predominantly produced in China. The involvement of Chinese laboratories in producing nitazenes and the role of Chinese organized crime in distributing the drug and laundering proceeds prompted UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to urgently request assistance from Chinese President Xi Jinping during a recent summit in Beijing.

This appeal resulted in a "border security deal" in which China agreed to crack down on production and smuggling. The UK government asserts that cooperation will be strengthened and intelligence shared.

However, a fundamental and alarming complication exists: the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) appears to be complicit in the problem. A newly declassified report, based on interviews with officials from 14 law enforcement agencies, reveals the full extent of the threat. It concludes that a growing number of Chinese criminal gangs operating in Britain are receiving backing from the CCP.

This mirrors the situation in the United States, where officials have accused the CCP of fueling the fentanyl crisis, another synthetic opioid that claimed approximately 38,000 lives in the US last year. A special congressional committee described the Chinese government as "knee deep" in sponsoring and facilitating the export of precursor chemicals for fentanyl, citing state subsidies to factories, some partially government-owned, and accusing Beijing of obstructing US investigations.

The scale of the fentanyl catastrophes in the US and Canada, and the immense human suffering they cause, is a major source of anxiety for British officials. While the UK has so far避免了合成阿片类药物最严重的破坏，但正如硝嗪在英国扎根，美国所发生的事情的阴影仍然困扰着白厅。西方领导人的担忧如此强烈，以至于在伦敦举行的五眼情报联盟（澳大利亚、加拿大、新西兰、美国和英国）12月会议上，硝嗪被列为首要议程。联盟同意"加强联合行动"以破坏这一贸易。英国面临的挑战因中国有组织犯罪在英国日益增长的影响力而变得更加复杂，这种影响力远远超出了毒品贩运。根据国家犯罪局2026年战略评估，"来自中国的有组织犯罪集团很有可能成为对英国最严重的威胁之一，在毒品前体供应、合成阿片类药物、欺诈园区和地下银行业务中扮演角色。"解密报告明确将 CCP 与犯罪集团联系起来，指出"英国中华人民共和国与中国海外犯罪集团之间的关系可能比之前评估的更深、更险恶"，以至于报告将这些联系描述为对国家安全的威胁。由大卫·威尔逊（现为西米德兰兹地区有组织犯罪单位负责现代奴隶制和有组织移民犯罪的首席调查员）进行的研究描绘了一幅令人不安的犯罪辛迪加图景，其活动范围涵盖毒品、卖淫、洗钱和人口走私。"关于中国有组织犯罪的一个有趣之处在于，无论你关注哪个犯罪主题，它们都会有所涉足，"他告诉数字杂志《警务洞察》。威尔逊还警告说，中国有组织犯罪对卖淫业的控制不仅仅是一门大生意，还为 CCP 提供了潜在的"蜜罐"陷阱。"性工作和妓院可能被用于情报收集、勒索和胁迫英国有影响力的人，"他指出。他透露，在研究期间他自己也成为了目标，收到了20多个来自个人资料空白的女性的 LinkedIn 连接请求，他认为这些个人资料是虚假的。一个重大挑战是性贩运的国际规模。欧洲警察组织（Europol）与英国密切合作，声称已捣毁了欧洲最大的贩运网络





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