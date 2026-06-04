China's robot helps kids with neuromuscular disorder stand up

Lightweight robot helps children with SMA stand independently, boosting muscle strength and mobility through resistance training.

A lightweight robotic device has helped children with spinal muscular atrophy achieve a milestone many had never reached before—standing up from a chair on their own.

In a study conducted by researchers from Beihang University, Peking University Third Hospital, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, six children with the genetic neuromuscular disorder used a knee-mounted robot that gently resisted their movements during a video game-based training program. After several weeks, the children showed significant gains in muscle strength and mobility, offering new hope for improving the quality of life for people living with SMA.

SMA is a genetic disease that progressively damages the nerves controlling muscle movement, causing muscle weakness and wasting. In severe cases, it can leave patients unable to walk, eat, or breathe independently. Aiming to help patients, the team developed a lightweight wearable robot that helped children with spinal muscular atrophy improve lower-limb function and mobility.

Their findings challenge the conventional approach of using assistive devices by instead applying controlled resistance to strengthen weakened muscles, reports the South China Morning Post .weighs just 2.1 pounds and uses a variable stiffness mechanism combined with a back-drivable damping motor to provide safe, customizable resistance training. Rather than helping users move, the device makes movements slightly more difficult, forcing muscles and nerves to work together more effectively.

The clinical trial enrolled six children aged 6 to 10 with SMA Type II, all of whom had previously been unable to stand up from a chair without assistance. Participants completed six weeks of robot-assisted training through interactive video game exercises, according to the According to the research team, resistance-based training may be more effective than assistive technologies for promoting long-term neuromuscular growth in SMA patients.

Existing therapies can slow disease progression but cannot restore lost motor abilities, making the new approach a promising rehabilitation strategy for children living with the condition.while playing a video game. The game required them to kick a virtual ball by extending their legs. Rather than helping with the movement, the robot made each kick slightly harder by applying resistance. The stronger the kick, the greater the resistance, encouraging the muscles and nerves to work harder together.

The children completed 30 training sessions over six weeks. By the end of the program, researchers recorded major improvements in muscle strength, movement, and overall mobility. The size of the quadriceps muscles at the front of the thigh increased by 19 percent, while muscle strength rose by an impressive 130 percent, claims the team in the paper. The children also showed better knee function, including a greater range of motion and improved force generation.

Nerve signals traveling from the femoral nerve to the leg muscles became stronger, suggesting healthier communication between the nervous system and muscles. These physical changes were accompanied by visible improvements in daily movements. Most notably, all six participants, who had previously been unable to stand up from a chair without assistance, were able to rise from a seated position on their own after the training program.

Researchers found that these gains remained even after the children stopped using the robot and returned to conventional physiotherapy, suggesting the training produced lasting improvements in neuromuscular function. Jijo is an automotive and business journalist based in India. Armed with a BA in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and a PG diploma in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, he has worked for news agencies, national newspapers, and automotive magazines.

In his spare time, he likes to go off-roading, engage in political discourse, travel, and teach languages.





IntEngineering / 🏆 287. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beihang University Massachusetts Institute Of Technology Medical Robot Peking University Third Hospital Robotics Spinal Muscular Atrophy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stephen Curry ends sneaker free agency by signing with China's Li-NingGolden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the latest NBA player to sign a shoe deal with Chinese company Li-Ning. Curry had been a sneaker free agent since parting with Under Armour in November.

Read more »

I Didn't Know I Missed Summer Camp Until I Saw J.Crew's Latest CampaignNow, all I want to wear are lightweight knits and bright bikinis.

Read more »

WBA Lightweight Title Bout Set Between Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda on August 1The WBA lightweight title will be contested on August 1 as Lamont Roach Jr. faces William Zepeda on DAZN. Roach, coming off a victory over Hector Garcia for the super featherweight title, aims to add a second world title, while Zepeda seeks his first full world title after winning the WBC interim belt. The fight showcases contrasting styles: Roach's technical jab and ring generalship versus Zepeda's aggressive pressure and body attack.

Read more »

China's new humanoid robot sprints while carrying firefighting gearDeep Robotics has released a new video showing its DR02 humanoid robot running, jumping, and tackling obstacles.

Read more »