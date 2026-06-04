China’s rival tests new hypersonic missile for destroying radars

The RudraM-II missile can travel at hypersonic speeds of Mach 5.5 (4,225 miles per hour), and it comes with over 186-mile range.

China ’s neighbor has announced the successful flight testing of a hypersonic missile that can be launched from aircraft to destroy enemy radar systems. The missile provides the country with a powerful new suppression of enemy air defenses capability.

The RudraM-II anti-radiation missile was tested by India on Tuesday from a Su-30MKI fighter jet. The success adds a new dimension of complexity to the ever-shifting aerial dominance in the Indo-Pacific region. The missile gives the Indian Air Force a homegrown capability for which it was earlier dependent on systems from another country.

The missile program will allow the IAF to destroy the enemy’s air defense systems before it decides to send the expensive fighter jets into enemy or contested airspace in case of a conflict. The RudraM-II missile has a range of over 186 miles . The air-to-surface weapon can destroy radars, communication systems, and other radio-frequency sources that are part of the enemy’s air defense networks.of the air-to-surface RudraM missile.

The first one, RudraM-I, has a range of over 62 miles , the RudraM-III will have a range of 341 miles and can be used as an anti-radiation or ground attack weapon. The Rudra M-IV will be a long-range standoff weapon whose range and other details are yet to be revealed.

The RudraM-II can travel at hypersonic speeds of Mach 5.5 , and its 186-mile range will allow the IAF to attack enemy targets from within its safe airspace. According to reports, the anti-radiation variant of the missile will carry a 341-pound pre-formed fragmentation warhead to engage active radars. The ground-attack variant will be equipped with a 440-pound penetration-cum-blast warhead, which can destroy bunkers and other infrastructure.

The missile is primarily designed for launch from the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, and plans are also underway to assess its compatibility with other multirole fighters in the IAF fleet.by India’s Ministry of Defense, the Defense Research and Development Organization and the IAF came together to conduct the flight test of the RudraM-II missile. The tests were conducted under extreme release conditions with a critical trajectory, establishing the capability of all subsystems, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The missile, after release, was guided to a predefined target with pin-point accuracy. All the test objectives were fully met as confirmed by the flight data captured by various range instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range , Chandipur. India has indigenously developed the RudraM-II missile, which could one day replace the Russian Kh-31 supersonic air-to-surface missile. The Russian weapon can reach speeds of up to Mach 3.5 and can be fired from various Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets.

The Kh-31P variant is an anti-radiation missile with a passive radar seeker and is used for a similar purpose. The indigenous missile is not only able toAbhishek brings a wealth of experience in covering diverse stories across different beats. Having contributed to renowned wire agencies and Indian media outlets like ANI and NDTV, he is keenly interested in Tech, Business and Defense coverage.





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