Construction on the vessel known as Type 004 started in 2025 is progressing quickly.

China’s fourth aircraft carrier is rapidly taking shape according to satellite imagery amid speculation that when unveiled, it could be the world's largest warship, signaling a step up in Beijing's naval force projection.

Details are unconfirmed about the size, propulsion and capabilities of the vessel referred to as "Type 004.

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" But defense news outlet Janes said it could have a hull length greater than the U.S. Navy's Gerald R Ford, the world's largest warship by displacement. Rex Li, research affiliate of the Lau China Institute at King’s College London , said the potential capabilities of China's planned vessel are significant.