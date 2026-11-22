The aircraft could potentially perform aerial refueling, surveillance or other sensor-related missions, although its role remains unknown.

Satellite imagery shows an unidentified Chinese drone at Pucheng with a configuration resembling Boeing's MQ-25 Stingray. The aircraft appeared at a test facility that has also hosted what appear to be China's CH-7 stealth drone and Jiutian drone mothership.

Recent satellite imagery has revealed an unidentified Chinese uncrewed aircraft with a configuration resembling the US Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray, raising questions about its possible role in China’s expanding military drone programs. The aircraft was spotted at Pucheng Neifu Airport in Shaanxi Province, northwestern China, a facility that appears to be developing into an important testing hub for the country’s growing uncrewed aircraft industry.

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Images available through Apple and Bing Maps first drew attention to theis particularly notable, although there is currently no evidence establishing its intended mission or confirming that it is designed for carrier operations, with the aircraft potentially being a tanker demonstrator, a surveillance platform or a test aircraft for other technologies. According to Vantor’s measurements, the unidentified Chinese aircraft has a wingspan of approximately 66 feet and a length of 49 feet.

Boeing’s MQ-25, by comparison, has a wingspan of around 75 feet and measures approximately 51 feet in length. The MQ-25 Stingray is being developed primarily as an aerial refueling platform for US Navy carrier-based aircraft.

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By transferring fuel to fighters and other aircraft in flight, it is intended to extend the operational range of carrier air wings while reducing the refueling burden on manned aircraft, according toThese devastating high-energy lasers will compete in the Pentagon’s Dugway shoot-off The Chinese aircraft appears to belong to a similar general design category, but several differences stand out. Its forward fuselage has a more conventional tapered nose, unlike the MQ-25’s relatively flattened, shovel-like front section.

The differently colored, tapered nose could house a radar system inside a conical radome, although satellite imagery cannot confirm this. The air intake also differs, and instead of the MQ-25’s unusual flush inlet, the Chinese aircraft features a more conventional dorsal intake that appears serrated and potentially divided into two channels. This could be intended to reduce itsThe aircraft’s configuration leaves several possible missions open.

If equipped with radar and other sensors, a platform of this size could potentially conduct surveillance and reconnaissance missions over extended periods, the report added.is another possibility, as China has been investing in technologies intended to extend the reach of its naval aviation forces. Therefore, an uncrewed tanker could help carrier-based aircraft operate farther from their home ships.

However, there is no evidence that the Pucheng aircraft is designed specifically for aerial refueling, nor that it is intended to operate from an aircraft carrier. Its resemblance to the MQ-25 should therefore be treated as a design comparison rather than confirmation of a similar mission.stealth uncrewed combat air vehicle. Its flying-wing configuration is designed to reduce radar visibility, while folding wings and provisions for catapult launches and arrested landings point to operations from large-deck warships.

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Bojan Stojkovski is a freelance journalist based in Skopje, North Macedonia, covering foreign policy and technology for more than a decade. His work has appeared in Foreign Policy, ZDNet, and Nature.