From changing attitudes toward exclusivity to the rise of domestic competitors, Chinese consumers are questioning what makes luxury worth paying for — and who gets to decide.

, despite delivering 17% group sales growth at constant exchange rates in the six months to September. China’s property downturn, weak consumer confidence and uncertainty over future incomes help explain the sluggish demand.

But experts agree the industry’s challenges run deeper than the economic landscape. Chinese consumers are reassessing what luxury is worth — and whether the brands that once defined aspiration still deserve their custom.

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“The spending capacity of affluent Chinese consumers remains intact; the criteria by which value is judged have changed,” says Wenbo Li, partner and Greater China regional lead at strategy and pricing consultancy Simon-Kucher, in response to official figures that suggest China’s luxury slowdown is unfolding against a more complex consumer backdrop. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, per capita disposable income rose 4.4% in real terms during the first nine months of 2026, while total retail sales reached RMB 41.6 trillion in the first 10 months, up a modest 1% year-on-year.

More tellingly, retail sales of services grew 4.9%, far outpacing the 0.9% increase in goods sales. After tentative signs of recovery, LVMH’s Fashion and Leather Goods division saw organic sales decline 5% in the third quarter. For luxury houses accustomed to commanding a premium through heritage, exclusivity and brand recognition, the implications extend beyond weaker sales.

From dissatisfaction with customer service at luxury boutiques to rising expectations for meaningful experiences and renewed appreciation of domestic craftsmanship, Chinese shoppers are increasingly willing to question the value luxury brands claim to offer. For Western luxury executives, understanding China’s slowdown cannot neglect a more uncomfortable question: What happens when consumers no longer need Western luxury brands to tell them what is desirable? For much of China’s luxury boom, exclusivity was not a barrier to consumption. It was the point.

Luxury houses cultivated scarcity, controlled access and raised prices, making ownership a marker of social distinction. For aspirational Chinese consumers, gaining entry into this exclusive world was part of the appeal. The unwritten rules were widely accepted, which is the more one spent, the greater the access and recognition one could expect. But Chinese consumers are increasingly questioning those rules, particularly the expectation that respect and attentive service must be earned through spending.

On Xiaohongshu, an increasing number of shoppers have shared complaints about dismissive treatment in luxury boutiques, especially when sales associates perceive them as unlikely to make a purchase. In November, Chinese fashion designer Lan Yu publicly criticized the attitude of Western luxury houses in a video referencing a leading luxury brand following an earlier account of an unpleasant boutique experience.

The video attracted more than five million views, 31,000 likes and over 2,800 comments, with many users sharing similar experiences of feeling judged or unwelcome in luxury stores. The response suggests that frustration with the power imbalance between brands and customers extends well beyond isolated encounters. Yann Bozec, co-founder and managing director of consultancy YB Stratis and former president of Tapestry Asia-Pacific, questions the industry’s reliance on exclusion to create demand.

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“Exclusivity, by definition, means excluding people. I question whether making consumers feel excluded is a healthy or sustainable way to create desire,” he says. The tension became particularly visible in late September, when Tiffany & Co. faced a social media backlash after a customer in Chengdu complained on Xiaohongshu that a Mid-Autumn Festival mooncake gift had been sent to another high-spending client, but they hadn’t received it.

The customer, who claimed to have spent more than RMB 200,000 at Tiffany, was dissatisfied with the brand’s response. Their post went viral, and in the days that followed, multiple related discussions around luxury customer service reached Weibo’s trending lists, prompting wider debate about preferential treatment, customer entitlement and the relationship between luxury spending and recognition. Tiffany apologized and announced improvements to its service procedures.

What has changed is that consumers are increasingly willing to publicly challenge this system built around customer hierarchies, rather than accept it as the price of entering luxury’s world. The disconnect is also reflected in research. Simon-Kucher’s 2025 Luxury Consumer Study found that 36% of Chinese respondents were dissatisfied with personalization, 31% with communication frequency and 30% with customer engagement effectiveness.

“The biggest disconnect is not necessarily price itself, but the gap between what luxury brands offer and what Chinese consumers perceive as valuable, particularly in terms of personalization, relevance and customer engagement,” says Wenbo Li. Luxury brands still need exclusivity to sustain desirability. But increasingly, Chinese consumers are drawing a distinction between exclusive products and exclusionary treatment. The former may justify a premium, but the latter risks driving them away.

The challenge extends beyond how luxury brands make Chinese consumers feel about themselves. It is also about what consumers actually get in return for their spending. Today, a designer handbag no longer competes only with another handbag, but also with travel, fine dining, wellness, and cultural experiences that offer alternative forms of enjoyment and fulfillment.

“Consumers aren’t necessarily spending less. Having already experienced most of the material side of life, they are no longer paying simply for the end-product, but are more discerning about the experience journey,” says Vera Wu, director and head of commercial property, Westbund Central . Simon-Kucher’s research found that more than two-thirds of surveyed Chinese consumers view luxury as a lifestyle encompassing purchases, experiences and ways of living.

For luxury houses and the retail destinations that accommodate them, the implications of this are increasingly tangible. A prestigious brand name may still attract affluent customers, but it does not necessarily give them a compelling reason to return. Hongkong Land’s Westbund Central in Shanghai offers one example of how luxury retail operators are responding.

The RMB 60 billion mixed-use development, with a planned gross floor area of approximately 1.7 million square meters, brings together retail, dining, wellness, cultural programming and public spaces. Westbund Central’s opening program included a mindfulness session led by Jesse Israel in collaboration with Lululemon. Its opening initiatives have included outdoor artistic performances, an installation by British artist Morag Myerscough and a mindfulness session led by Jesse Israel in collaboration with Lululemon.

Rather than positioning shopping as the sole attraction, the development seeks to give consumers reasons to spend time in the space, even without an immediate intention to buy.

“What is emerging is a demand for knowledge, and for a journey that feels both unique and refined,” says Wu. “We aren’t filling a mall in a single quarter; we are cultivating a neighborhood over a decade. ”Perhaps the biggest challenge to luxury’s recovery in China lies in a more fundamental shift: Chinese consumers are beginning to question the definition of luxury that European houses have long dominated.

For decades, Western luxury brands served as benchmarks for taste, quality and prestige. Their heritage and craftsmanship helped establish that authority, while global recognition gave their products a status that extended well beyond their physical qualities. But as Chinese consumers become more experienced and discerning, they increasingly question how much of the premium they pay reflects the product itself and how much rests on the power of the brand name.

“At some point, the brand became more important than the product. We created an industry where the label itself became the source of value, sometimes overshadowing the craftsmanship and creativity that made luxury desirable in the first place,” says Bozec. That critique carries particular weight in China, where a renewed appreciation of the country’s own artisanal heritage is challenging the assumption that exceptional craftsmanship and refinement must come with a European label.

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Long before European fashion houses became global symbols of refinement, China had developed sophisticated traditions of silk-making, jewelry and decorative craftsmanship. Today, these traditions are finding renewed relevance. Chinese designers, artisans and entrepreneurs are revisiting historical techniques and cultural references, bringing them into contemporary products, with great success. Laopu Gold is among the most commercially successful examples of this approach.

Drawing on traditional Chinese goldsmithing techniques and cultural motifs, the brand — launched in 2016 — has surged in recent years as Chinese consumers favor domestic players. The brand reported a 60.3% increase in revenue to RMB 19.81 billion in the first six months of the year, while net profit surged 88.2% to RMB 4.27 billion . Its appeal also extends to consumers of international luxury brands.

According to Frost & Sullivan research, Laopu Gold’s customer base had an average overlap of 82.4% with five leading luxury brands — Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Cartier, Bulgari and Tiffany — as of March 2026. Laopu Gold’s success also points to a broader shift in China’s fashion and luxury landscape.

A new generation of homegrown brands, such as Songmont, Pane and To Summer, is building its own aesthetic identity and attracting increasingly discerning domestic consumers without relying on Western creative directors, imported heritage, or international recognition to establish credibility. Rather than seeking validation from established European fashion capitals, these brands draw on Chinese craftsmanship, local cultural references, and a deeper understanding of domestic tastes to define desirability on their own terms. Shoppers queue outside a Laopu Gold store.

The brand’s revenue rose 60.3% to RMB 19.81 billion in the first half of the year. This is particularly relevant in China, where sophisticated manufacturing capabilities and greater access to domestic and international alternatives have broadened consumers’ understanding of quality and design. With more points of comparison, shoppers are increasingly confident in making their own judgments about what deserves a premium today, rather than relying on established brand reputations.

“What does this product mean to me? Does it reflect my own taste and sense of style, rather than simply the status of the brand? ” Bozec asks, describing the questions he believes younger consumers are bringing to luxury purchases. Simon-Kucher’s 2025 Luxury Consumer Study provides some evidence of this diversity in consumer motivations.

Some 45% of Chinese respondents were classified as “Fashion Forward Icons”, who are more experimental with their purchases, compared with 15% in Europe and 11% in the US. Another 25% were identified as “Quiet Luxury Enthusiasts”, who prioritize craftsmanship and timelessness, while just 10% fell primarily into the “Status Shoppers” category. The findings point to a market where consumers are seeking different forms of luxury value, from creative originality and personal style to exceptional craftsmanship and lasting quality.

China’s luxury market is not short of consumers who can afford expensive products. Nor do the rise of domestic competitors and the growing appeal of experiences suggest that demand for luxury goods is disappearing. What is less certain is whether the strategies that fueled the industry’s previous expansion can deliver the same returns.

Simon-Kucher’s Li expects China’s luxury market to recover gradually, but warns that “the previous growth model built on continuous price increases and an expanding customer base is unlikely to return. ” “Ultimately, restoring demand in China requires shifting from price-led premiumization to value-led differentiation,” he adds. That distinction carries different implications across the industry. For some houses, it will require renewed emphasis on product quality, creativity and craftsmanship.

For others, the priority may be improving customer relationships or creating experiences that justify a premium beyond the product itself. It is a different proposition from selling consumers a ready-made identity through brand recognition and social status. Brands should place greater emphasis on how the product or experience improves an individual’s life.

“For me, fashion is one of the tools an individual has to express himself, and even more to discover himself,” Bozec says. Economic confidence will remain important to any sustained recovery in China’s luxury market. But an improvement in sales should not be mistaken for a restoration of the industry's previous relationship with Chinese consumers. The generation that helped build China’s luxury boom has accumulated not only wealth, but experience, knowledge, and alternatives.

Luxury houses still have the opportunity to shape their aspirations, but they can no longer take that influence for granted.