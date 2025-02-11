China's J-20 Stealth Jet Spotted in 'Beast Mode' with External Missiles

A video circulating online appears to show China's advanced J-20 stealth fighter jet operating in its 'beast mode,' a configuration where it carries missiles externally. This mode sacrifices some stealth but significantly increases the aircraft's offensive capability.

A video circulating online, purportedly shows China 's J-20 stealth fighter jet in its so-called ' beast mode ,' a configuration where the aircraft carries missiles externally under its wings. The Chinese Defense Ministry hasn't yet responded to a request for comment. Stealth aircraft utilize low observable technology to decrease their radar visibility, often carrying missiles and bombs internally to maintain stealth for survival.

However, these aircraft can transition into 'beast mode' from 'low observable mode' when operating in less contested environments where maximizing ordnance deployment takes precedence over stealth. In 'beast mode,' aircraft carry weapons externally, similar to conventional aircraft.The video, posted on Chinese social media Xiaohongshu (known as RedNote in English), appears to showcase a J-20 jet, China's first radar-evading combat aircraft, flying with two pairs of missiles under each wing. The unverified video, shared elsewhere on social media, was reportedly captured during China's National Day holiday in October 2022, according to the user who uploaded it. Experts believe the aircraft is carrying PL-15 medium-to-long-range air-to-air missiles, capable of engaging targets up to 124 miles away. Each J-20 can already carry four PL-15 missiles internally. It's unclear if this 'beast mode' is still undergoing testing or already integrated into daily operations. Besides the PL-15s, the J-20 can carry two PL-10 short-range air-to-air missiles internally.While external missile carriage sacrifices some stealth, 'beast mode' significantly enhances aerial combat capabilities by increasing the aircraft's 'magazine depth,' allowing it to carry more weapons. In its latest Chinese military power report, the Pentagon noted that the Chinese air force plans to upgrade the J-20 by increasing the number of air-to-air missiles it can carry in its 'low observable mode,' meaning these additional missiles will be stored internally.The Pentagon's report states: 'China is preparing upgrades for the J-20, which may include increasing the number of air-to-air missiles it can carry in its low-observable configuration.' Specialist outlet The War Zone commented: 'It would be expected that a stealthy flight of J-20s (with all-internal missiles) would work in concert with a flight of J-20s in 'beast mode.' With the stealthy flight operating ahead, they would then call on the more heavily armed jets behind them as a force-multiplier, thereby overcoming their limited air-to-air missile carriage capability.'It remains to be seen if this heavily armed 'beast mode' will be adopted by other Chinese stealth jets yet to enter service. Last November, China unveiled two new stealth combat aircraft, including the J-20S, a twin-seat variant of the J-20.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

J-20 Stealth Fighter Beast Mode China Missiles Chinese Military Pentagon Report Air Combat

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Turkey Unveils Cutting-Edge KAAN Stealth Fighter Jet, Marking a New Era in DefenseTurkey's 5th-generation stealth fighter jet, KAAN, showcases advanced technology and air dominance capabilities, signifying a major leap in the nation's defense industry and aerospace prowess.

Read more »

US’ most advanced stealth jet can now serve as command hub for combat dronesThe world’s most advanced stealth fighter jet F-35 has the capability to control drones, including the CCAs, according to Lockheed Martin

Read more »

China Unveils Two New Stealth Fighter Jets, Raising Concerns for US Air SuperiorityChina's recent debut of two advanced stealth fighter jets, the J-36 and J-50, has sparked alarm in the US military. Experts warn that these aircraft pose a significant threat to American air dominance in the Pacific region, especially considering the delay of the US's own next-generation fighter program. The article analyzes the capabilities of the J-36 and J-50, highlighting their potential to challenge US stealth aircraft like the F-22 and F-35. It also underscores China's aggressive military development and its commitment to challenging US dominance in the air.

Read more »

China's two new stealth fighters should send shockwaves through PentagonThe competition to win the next war is heating up fast. China just released videos of two different sixth-generation planes, putting it substantially ahead of US military development.

Read more »

China's new stealth fighter spooks Wall Street about Lockheed MartinBusiness Insider tells the global tech, finance, stock market, media, economy, lifestyle, real estate, AI and innovative stories you want to know.

Read more »

China's Rival Wants US Radar Planes To Track Chinese Stealth JetsThe E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft can track over 3,000 air and ground targets simultaneously.

Read more »