China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Demonstrates 'Beast Mode' Capability with Increased Missiles Capacity

A new video showcases China's J-20 stealth fighter in 'beast mode', carrying eight PL-15 missiles under its wings, significantly boosting its firepower. This development raises concerns about the J-20's potential threat to US and allied forces.

The J-20 stealth fighter from China has recently appeared in a new video showcasing its capabilities in a mode known as ‘ beast mode ’. This mode, often associated with fighter jets, refers to the ability to carry maximum firepower, which typically comes at the cost of reduced stealth capabilities. The ‘ beast mode ’ significantly enhances the fighter jet’s capacity to conduct strike missions more effectively by enabling it to engage and neutralize a greater number of targets.

The video reveals the Chinese J-20 stealth fighter carrying eight air-to-air missiles under its wings. Experts have identified these missiles as the PL-15 medium to long-range missiles. Previously, photos and videos had surfaced showing the jet equipped with four external fuel tanks utilizing its underwing hard points. However, this marks the first confirmed instance of the fighter jet carrying weapons beneath its wings.The Chengdu J-20 ‘Mighty Dragon’, China’s first indigenously built fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, is often considered Beijing’s response to the United States’ F-22 Raptor. While the J-20 previously utilized Russian-made engines, it now employs the Shenyang WS-10 engine, offering improved speed and range. Manufactured by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, the single-seat fighter jet surpasses the F-22A Raptor in size. Interest in the J-20 stealth fighter has surged among Western defense experts in recent months. This heightened interest was fueled by a claim made by a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force captain who asserted that he successfully flew across the entirety of Taiwan Island without detection by its air defense systems. This assertion further solidified Beijing’s stance regarding the J-20’s capabilities as a stealth fighter.The ‘Mighty Dragon’ possesses the capacity to carry multiple air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles within its internal weapons bay. Notably, the weapons it carries internally do not compromise its stealth capabilities. Based on available information, the J-20 can achieve top speeds of Mach 2.0 or 1,534 miles per hour. The aircraft can maintain a range of approximately 745 miles (1,200 kilometers) using its internal fuel tanks alone. However, this operational range can be extended through the addition of external fuel tanks or air-to-air refueling. Its service ceiling, according to available data, is 12.4 miles (20 kilometers).In addition to its internal weaponry, the J-20 stealth fighter carries an internal cannon for close-quarters air-to-air combat. It features a closed weapons bay that enhances both its missile-carrying capacity and stealth capabilities. This fifth-generation fighter can readily accommodate PL-12C/D air-to-air missiles, as well as the long-range variant – PL-21. Other weapons systems it can easily deploy include PL-10 short-range air-to-air missiles, various anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, and conventional drop bombs.Recent videos and photographs reveal the J-20 carrying PL-15 missiles under its wings. The PL-15 missile boasts a range of 107 nautical miles (124 miles) and is designed to engage aerial targets. Weighing approximately 440 pounds (200 kilograms), this missile significantly enhances the fighter jet's offensive capabilities. Previously, the J-20 had the capacity to carry up to four PL-15 missiles within its sealed weapons bay. The addition of these eight external missiles will result in a substantial increase in its overall firepower.Furthermore, future scenarios could involve formations of J-20 Mighty Dragons in the air, with some operating in stealth mode while others employ the ‘beast mode’. If China's assertions regarding the J-20’s stealth capabilities prove accurate, it could pose a formidable challenge for the United States and its allies in the event of a conflict





IntEngineering / 🏆 287. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

J-20 Stealth Fighter China Beast Mode Missiles PL-15 Military Technology Taiwan US Allies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China Unveils Two New Stealth Fighter Jets, Raising Concerns for US Air SuperiorityChina's recent debut of two advanced stealth fighter jets, the J-36 and J-50, has sparked alarm in the US military. Experts warn that these aircraft pose a significant threat to American air dominance in the Pacific region, especially considering the delay of the US's own next-generation fighter program. The article analyzes the capabilities of the J-36 and J-50, highlighting their potential to challenge US stealth aircraft like the F-22 and F-35. It also underscores China's aggressive military development and its commitment to challenging US dominance in the air.

Read more »

China's new stealth fighter spooks Wall Street about Lockheed MartinBusiness Insider tells the global tech, finance, stock market, media, economy, lifestyle, real estate, AI and innovative stories you want to know.

Read more »

Turkey Unveils Cutting-Edge KAAN Stealth Fighter Jet, Marking a New Era in DefenseTurkey's 5th-generation stealth fighter jet, KAAN, showcases advanced technology and air dominance capabilities, signifying a major leap in the nation's defense industry and aerospace prowess.

Read more »

Zacoe's Carbon Fiber Kit Turns the Lamborghini Revuelto into a Stealth FighterTaiwanese tuner Zacoe transforms the Lamborghini Revuelto with a striking carbon fiber body kit inspired by stealth fighter jets, adding visual drama and aerodynamic enhancements.

Read more »

China's two new stealth fighters should send shockwaves through PentagonThe competition to win the next war is heating up fast. China just released videos of two different sixth-generation planes, putting it substantially ahead of US military development.

Read more »

China's Rival Wants US Radar Planes To Track Chinese Stealth JetsThe E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft can track over 3,000 air and ground targets simultaneously.

Read more »