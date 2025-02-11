China's Growing Influence in the Americas: From the Caribbean to the Southern Border

This article explores China's expanding influence in the Americas, focusing on its investments in the Caribbean and its impact on U.S. national security. It examines concerns about Chinese access to Florida's coast and strategic control over the Panama Canal, as well as the surge in Chinese migrant encounters at U.S. borders.

China's expanding influence in the Americas, particularly in the Caribbean region, is raising concerns about its potential access to Florida's coast and the strategic importance of the Panama Canal . This growing presence coincides with a dramatic surge in encounters between Chinese nationals and U.S. border authorities.

The Caribbean, often referred to as 'America's third border,' has received significant financial backing from China for maritime logistics and infrastructure projects in recent years. One notable example is the $3.4 billion Freeport Container Port project in the Bahamas, located just 87 miles east of Palm Beach, Florida. A report by the House Foreign Affairs Committee revealed that China invested over $10 billion in six Caribbean countries between 2005 and 2022.Former President Donald Trump raised concerns about Chinese influence in the Panama Canal, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. During his inauguration speech, he expressed his desire to 'retake control' of the waterway, stating, 'Above all, China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back.' While the U.S. controlled the canal from its completion in 1914 until 1999, when it was handed over to Panama, the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaties allow the U.S. military to ensure the canal's neutrality and perpetual use. However, Chinese companies have made substantial investments in ports and terminals near the canal. A Hong Kong-based company operates two of the five ports close to the canal entrances. This raises concerns about China's potential to exert economic and strategic influence over the vital waterway.Adding to these concerns is the increase in Chinese migrants apprehended at both the northern and southern U.S. borders. The number of encounters with Chinese nationals has surged significantly since 2021, exceeding 24,000 in fiscal year 2023 and reaching 24,376 in the first half of fiscal year 2024. While initially, the influx primarily consisted of family groups fleeing China, two-thirds of Chinese migrants entering the U.S. are now single men of military age, traveling alone, and claiming they don't speak English. This trend has prompted concerns about potential security risks and the motives behind these mass migrations





