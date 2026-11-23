By Solomon Cefai SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Surging electric truck sales in China resulting from higher oil prices are driving demand for lithium, an unexpected bright spot for the battery metal

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 - Surging electric truck sales in China resulting from higher oil prices are driving demand for lithium, an unexpected bright spot for the battery metal that has been dragged down by market worries of oversupply.

Electric truck sales in China, the biggest market for EVs and the dominant producer of batteries powering them, hit 600,000 in the first 10 months of the year, up 45%, accounting for 30% of sales across truck sizes, according to BofA Global Research. Growth is strongest for heavy trucks, which have the largest batteries containing the most lithium, with sales up 68% to 262,000 units.

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While still small compared with car exports, Chinese heavy electric truck exports more than doubled to 16,823 in the four months after US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed. About half went to South and Southeast Asia, where higher fuel costs strengthened demand for electric vehicles.

Electric trucks globally will use nearly 7% of lithium supply this year and 12% by 2030 — which would be equivalent to demand from up to 11.5 million battery electric cars, YJ Lee, a fund manager at Singapore-based Arcane Green Metal Fund who invests in lithium projects, told Reuters. China's Contemporary Amperex Technology , the world's largest manufacturer of EV and energy storage system batteries, described commercial vehicles as a growth area.

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"Following passenger vehicles and energy storage, the next major opportunity lies in the electrification of commercial road transport, especially heavy-duty trucks," CATL said in response to Reuters queries. UK-based consultancy SFA Oxford has raised its 2026 forecast for lithium demand from heavy-duty EVs by 95% in the last year, said Lakshya Gupta, senior market analyst. Still, lithium prices remain weighed down by uncertain demand from energy storage systems.

Prices have nearly halved since touching in May their highest level since September 2023, with earlier optimism tempered by patchy installation rates in China and slowing domestic EV sales. Lithium futures on China's Guangzhou Futures Exchange have fallen as traders bet on a surplus and buyers held off on stocking in anticipation prices would fall further, analysts said.

Expectations for a surplus intensified as new mines and restarts of idled operations added supply after the price rally earlier this year. The lithium market is notoriously volatile and has been buffeted this year by policy shocks, including Zimbabwe's export curbs and licensing delays at a major Chinese mine, and by speculative trading on the GFEX. Chinese buyers are unwilling to "catch the falling knife" in a declining market, Fastmarkets' senior lithium analyst Connor Watts said.

"The Chinese utility and commercial vehicle industry isn't large enough to be singularly supporting lithium prices at this moment," he added.