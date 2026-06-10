China's Communist Party Secretary Delivers Keynote Address in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

China's Communist Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Chen Xiaojiang, delivered his opening keynote address for the 2026 International conference of Trans-Altai Subregional Cooperation in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The conference is a significant event for the region, bringing together officials and experts from across the country to discuss economic and social development. The keynote address was a highlight of the conference, with Chen Xiaojiang outlining his vision for the region's future and highlighting key initiatives to promote economic growth and social stability.

China 's Communist Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Chen Xiaojiang delivers his opening keynote address for the 2026 International conference of Trans-Altai Subregional Cooperation in Altay Prefecture, northwest China 's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region , Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

A man walks by a vendor reflecting on a mirror as he waits for customers at his store inside the Jinshan market in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. A worker carries packaging of local specialty products inside the Jinshan market in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Students walk by a vendor selling variety of milk products at a store along a street in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. A vendor chops meat for his customer outside the Jinshan market in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

A man walks by a vendor reflecting on a mirror as he waits for customers at his store inside the Jinshan market in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Wednesday, June 10, 2026





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China Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Chen Xiaojiang Trans-Altai Subregional Cooperation Economic Development Social Stability

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