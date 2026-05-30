China's Best-Selling Car Just Got Better And Cheaper

The updated Geely Xingyuan (EX2) has new assisted driving features, more range, and starts at just above $9,000.

The update adds more tech and a larger battery, good for up to 298 miles of CLTC range.the Geely Xingyuan , but that doesn’t mean Chinese brands are going to stand still.

About a month after driving the EX2, Geely has already updated it to stay competitive in China’s hot small car market. It may look about the same as the car I’ve driven, but the updates under the skin are more substantial than what the familiar styling suggests. Firstly, the EX2 gains the Geely Afari Smart Driving system. Announced earlier this year at CES, this AI-forward driving-assistance program is the backbone of Geely’s autonomous-driving aspirations.

Although in this instance, the implementation isn’t as in-depth as the, it does gain navigate-on-autopilot automated navigation features and automated parking. It even gets sentry mode, where the cameras can record the vehicle's surroundings. This is a big deal, considering the older models didn’t have these features at all, while its biggest competitor, the BYD Seagull,Then, the EX2 now has more range.

The powertrain is about the same: the base 80-horsepower version with the 30.12-kilowatt-hour battery, and the 114-hp and 40.16-kWh battery trims. Now there's also a new, larger 47 kWh battery. With this new battery, the EX2 can now reach 298 miles of range, but keep in mind these numbers are for China’s CLTC standard, which is more optimistic than WLTP or EPA range estimates.

Fast charging is also quicker , allowing for a 30-80% charge in just 19 minutes. This is an improvement over the 30-minute charging time Geely quoted for the old car. Inside, the car now uses Geely’s Flyme Auto 2.0 system, which includes Apple CarPlay. Otherwise, the car is about the same as before, save for a new wheel design and two new colors.

Pricing has taken a slight cut, at least temporarily. The new EX2 starts at $9,133 in China, down from the $9,700 from last model year. An EX2 with every box checked and its largest battery will cost about $14,000. This proves that China's speed of development is real.

The sales charts show that the EX2 is down about 3% compared to last year. Also, there’s a new crop of small EVs that cost about the same as the Geely, introduced or set to be introduced since the EX2 has been on sale. If Geely wants to continue being the brand that sells the best-selling EV, it needs to keep this model as fresh as it can.

And I expect the updated Xingyuan to make its way to international markets soon, too. Tesla Wants To Build A Model 3 Plaid. That Doesn’t Mean It WillRivian Says Fight Over Apple CarPlay Is 'Completely Obsolete' Thanks To AI





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