China is using advanced flight simulators to train fighter pilots alongside autonomous wingman drones in increasingly complex combat.

China is integrating autonomous loyal wingman drones into fighter operations through manned-unmanned teaming capabilities. PLA flight simulators recreate complex combat scenarios involving multiple incoming targets and electronic interference.

China is incorporating artificial intelligence and autonomous drone support into routine fighter pilot training, giving its aircrews experience with combat scenarios involving multiple aircraft. The approach pairs conventional fighter operations with unmanned wingmen, allowing pilots to practice coordinated missions inside advanced flight simulators. The People’s Liberation Army has begun integrating manned-unmanned teaming exercises into training systems used by frontline aviation units.

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The simulations also introduce complex battlefield conditions designed to test how pilots respond to increasingly demanding combat situations. A report from the PLA Daily revealed that an aviation brigade under the Southern Theatre Command has incorporated MUM-T exercises into its ground-based flight simulators. The training targets younger pilots and introduces them to operations involving autonomous supporting aircraft. Pilots can practice extended combat engagements with simulated adversaries while receiving assistance from unmanned loyal wingman drones.