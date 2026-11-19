China, Russia, and US Presidents issue a joint declaration in Shenzhen pledging nuclear non-proliferation and UN reform after historic trilateral talks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump convened for a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen, resulting in a formal joint declaration titled China-Russia-US Heads of State Declaration towards Peace. The high-level meeting began at approximately 0830 GMT on Thursday and concluded around 0950 GMT, lasting roughly 80 minutes in the southeastern Chinese technology hub.

Nuclear War Cannot Be Won

The core of the four-point document released by the Kremlin and Chinese state media asserts that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three heads of state explicitly pledged to engage in dialogue regarding the reduction of nuclear risks and the prevention of nuclear proliferation. This stance was highlighted as a primary commitment among the world's leading nuclear powers to maintain global strategic stability.

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UN Reform and International Security

As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia, and the United States committed to reforming the UN so it can respond more effectively to global challenges. They agreed that the organization must better fulfill its fundamental mission of ensuring international peace and security. This commitment was presented as a shared responsibility to adapt global governance structures to contemporary threats.

Energy Stability and Legal Jurisdiction

The leaders outlined plans to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products to benefit all nations, reaffirming the critical importance of stable energy flows. Additionally, they stated that the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of state officials are of paramount importance. They warned that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction, signaling a shift in how international legal bodies interact with sovereign states.

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Geopolitical Crisis Discussions

During the trilateral exchange, the presidents discussed the Ukraine crisis, the situation in the Middle East, and the Korean Peninsula. Chinese state media reported that these topics were covered in depth alongside the broader issues of nuclear proliferation prevention. The dialogue aimed to align perspectives among the three major powers on some of the most volatile regions in current international affairs.

Diplomatic Outcomes and Future Steps

President Vladimir Putin described the discussion as open and very useful, noting it created a new page in history for the three nations. He emphasized that the open atmosphere allowed for better mutual understanding and suggested that seeds sown during the Shenzhen summit would take root. Both the Russian and US heads of state expressed appreciation to China for hosting the event, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the superpowers.