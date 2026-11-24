Chinese retailers like Sam's Club and JD.com are prioritizing private-label supply chains over store expansion. This strategic shift addresses changing consumer habits and policy support for high-quality domestic goods in the evolving retail market.

Chinese retailers and e-commerce platforms are fundamentally restructuring their business models by prioritizing self-operated private-label products over traditional store expansion. Major players including Sam's Club, Hema, JD.com, and Meituan are accelerating strategies that emphasize supply chain control and product definition rather than competing solely on traffic or channel reach. This strategic pivot reflects a broader industry belief that controlling the production and delivery of goods is the decisive factor for winning the next decade of retail competition in China.

Market Divergence Drives Strategic Shift

Recent economic data highlights a sharp divergence in retail performance, prompting this industry-wide transformation. According to National Bureau of Statistics data cited in reports, convenience stores and supermarkets experienced retail sales growth of 5.5 percent and 3.8 percent respectively during the first eight months of 2026. In contrast, specialty stores, department stores, and brand-specialty shops saw declines of 2.2 percent, 3.0 percent, and 10.0 percent. Online food-category sales surged by 15.9 percent, indicating that consumption is not shrinking but concentrating around high-frequency, value-driven purchases.

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The current penetration of private labels in China's supermarket sector stands at approximately 8 percent, which is significantly lower than levels in mature Western markets. However, demand signals are strong, with 40 percent of Chinese consumers stating they are willing to purchase private-label goods. This gap presents a substantial growth opportunity for retailers who can effectively align product quality with consumer expectations. The industry is moving from an era focused on store-warehouse-delivery logistics to one centered on product excellence and direct consumer satisfaction.

Policy Support and Strategic Execution

Government policy is actively reinforcing this transition toward manufacturing-style retail and omnichannel operations. The 2026 government work report emphasized domestic demand as the primary driver of growth and called for expanding consumption upgrading. Multiple ministries have issued guidelines encouraging retailers to move beyond simple goods distribution toward self-purchasing models. Cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, Guangdong, Shandong, and Shanxi have implemented specific support measures for instant retail and online-offline integration to facilitate this structural change.

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Leading companies are executing these strategies through distinct approaches tailored to their operational strengths. Warehouse clubs like Sam's Club and Costco utilize high private-label ratios to justify membership fees and drive customer loyalty. Traditional supermarkets such as Yonghui and RT-Mart are reducing SKUs and building direct procurement networks to transition from being shelf landlords to genuine product operators. These efforts aim to ensure that retailers can consistently discover demand, set rigorous product standards, and take full responsibility for final delivery quality.

Performance Metrics and Revenue Outcomes

Financial results from key industry players demonstrate the viability and scale of the private-label model. Pang Dong Lai generated 6.4 billion yuan in private-label revenue in 2025, accounting for roughly 30 percent of its total sales. Hema reported that private-label sales exceeded 35 percent of total revenue in 2025. The platform has also established over 180 Hema Villages, intervening in processes from seed selection to harvest timing to guarantee quality.

Vertical chains are also leveraging standardized private labels to achieve rapid scale. Mingming Busy, a snack retail chain, operates over 30,000 signed stores and utilizes centralized supply chains to drive growth. Meanwhile, platform companies like JD.com and Meituan are using vast consumer data sets to reverse-engineer products. This data-driven approach allows them to optimize everything from milk specifications to packaging, integrating upstream production directly with downstream delivery networks to meet precise consumer needs.

Future Outlook and Instant Retail Growth

The integration of instant retail is expected to be a critical component of this new retail landscape. The market for minute-to-hour delivery models connecting physical stores to online demand is projected to exceed 1 trillion yuan in 2026. This segment complements the private-label strategy by ensuring that high-quality, value-driven products reach consumers with the speed and reliability they now expect. The competitive question has shifted from who has the most stores to who can deliver superior products efficiently.

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Industry analysts, including representatives from BCG and the China Chain Store & Franchise Association, project that self-operated private labels will serve as the industry's next major growth inflection point. As retailers like Sam's Club and JD.com continue to refine their supply chains, the sector is likely to see further consolidation around quality and value. The transition away from traffic-based competition toward product-centric models defines the current state of the Chinese retail economy.