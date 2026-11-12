China accuses the US of using espionage claims to justify tech restrictions, citing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's investigation. Beijing insists innovation drives progress, not spying, as Trump and Xi prepare for talks.

China has firmly rejected accusations that its technological advancements are the result of espionage, characterizing such narratives as fabricated pretexts by the United States to restrict Chinese innovation. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning issued this statement on Thursday in Beijing, emphasizing that the nation's scientific progress is rooted in independent research and international cooperation rather than illicit activities.

Spying Allegations and Nvidia CEO

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during a regular news briefing. Reports indicate that Huang could face removal from his position following allegations of extramarital affairs, including one involving Alice Huang, a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The US-based newspaper reported on Wednesday that Nvidia's board was preparing to oust Huang, with a meeting scheduled as early as Wednesday, US time, to discuss his future.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Had Affairs with Subordinate Kimberly Powell and Suspected Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Additional reports suggest that Huang had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. While Huang has previously acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, Nvidia's board is currently investigating whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. China has dismissed these links as part of a broader, unjustified campaign against Chinese technology.

US Tech Restrictions and National Security

Mao Ning criticized the United States for expanding the definition of national security to justify curbs on Chinese companies. She accused Washington of overstretching this concept to impose discriminatory restrictions on Chinese firms, particularly in the advanced semiconductor sector. Beijing maintains that these measures are not based on genuine security concerns but are instead political tools to hinder China's technological development.

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The Chinese government insists that its scientific achievements are driven by its own efforts in independent innovation and open cooperation with the global community. Mao Ning stated that the United States should stop fabricating the so-called Chinese spy narrative. She emphasized that such actions undermine mutual trust and hinder constructive dialogue between the two nations.

Diplomatic Relations and Upcoming Talks

When asked if the controversy could affect an expected meeting between the Chinese and US presidents next week, Mao Ning stated that Beijing had already made its position clear on the espionage narrative. She noted that China and the US remain in close communication regarding interactions between the two countries' leaders. Both sides are prepared to work together to implement important consensus reached by the presidents.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to host US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen. This meeting is taking place as Beijing prepares to host the annual APEC leaders' summit. Mao Ning described the goal of fostering a constructive China-US relationship based on respect, fairness, and reciprocity. She highlighted the importance of strategic stability in bilateral ties despite ongoing disputes over technology and trade.

Broader Economic and Political Context

The scrutiny of Nvidia's leadership comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension between the US and China. The semiconductor industry is a critical arena for technological competition, with both nations seeking to maintain or gain an edge in advanced computing capabilities. US restrictions on chip exports to China have been a point of contention, with Beijing arguing they are unjustified and harmful to global supply chains.

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Meanwhile, other international developments continue to unfold. Ukraine and Russia have exchanged strikes hours before US envoys arrive in Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin. Additionally, China and the US are considering raising denuclearization issues in possible trilateral talks with Russia. These events underscore the complex web of diplomatic and military interactions shaping the current global landscape.

Israel has recalled its ambassador to the Netherlands over remarks about Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, further highlighting tensions in international relations. In the energy sector, the European Union is paying for the climate and energy status quo, with the EU development bank set to invest $6 billion in Türkiye's clean energy transition over five years. COP31 is expected to deliver practical results and accelerate the clean energy transition, as emphasized by Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The intersection of corporate governance, geopolitical strategy, and diplomatic relations remains a focal point for global observers. The outcome of Nvidia's internal investigation and the subsequent stance of the US government on Chinese technology will likely influence broader discussions on trade and security. China's insistence on independent innovation serves as a counter-narrative to Western accusations, aiming to bolster its image as a leader in scientific progress.