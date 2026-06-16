China rejects the EU's claim that Chinese military trains Russian troops

Beijing dismisses the allegation as 'slander and defamation' after remarks by EU foreign policy chief.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the claim had "no factual basis". / Reuters China on Tuesday rejected a claim by the European Union's foreign policy chief that Chinese military personnel had trained Russian troops involved in the war in Ukraine, according to state media.

Speaking at a meeting of the bloc's 27 foreign ministers in Luxembourg, the bloc's Kaja Kallas said the EU had verified reports of the alleged training and was carefully assessing their implications.

Russia downs 172 Ukrainian drones overnight in major attack on Moscow: ministryRussia downs 172 Ukrainian drones overnight in major attack on Moscow: ministryForeign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the claim had "no factual basis" and described it as "slander and defamation," according to the Beijing-basedRussia downs 172 Ukrainian drones overnight in major attack on Moscow: ministryRussia downs 172 Ukrainian drones overnight in major attack on Moscow: ministryIran grab spotlight at World Cup as they face New Zealand following deal with US to end warRussia denies monastery strike allegations after deadly attacks on Ukraine





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