The J-35A's first static appearance gives international visitors a closer look at China's latest stealth fighter.

AVIC markings on the J-35A have prompted speculation about possible export ambitions. China is using its 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai to showcase two very different aircraft developed by state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China : the J-35A stealth fighter and the long-delayed MA700 regional turboprop.

Both aircraft arrived at Zhuhai Jinwan Airport ahead of the event, highlighting contrasting ambitions across China’s aviation industry. The J-35A is making its first static public appearance, giving international visitors an opportunity to examine the country’s latest stealth fighter at close range.

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Meanwhile, the MA700 is returning to the spotlight after years of development delays, supply-chain problems and a major change to its original engine configuration. platforms with potential export appeal, while the other reflects its efforts to build a domestic commercial aviation industry less dependent on foreign technology. Their arrival puts both programmes under renewed international scrutiny, although significant questions remain about their future prospects. The J-35A is a new-generation, twin-engine stealth multirole fighter designed primarily for air-superiority missions.