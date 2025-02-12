China Puts Navy and Air Force on Alert After US Ships Transit Taiwan Strait

China reacted strongly to the recent passage of US Navy vessels through the Taiwan Strait, placing its navy and air force on alert. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between China and the US over Taiwan's status.

China placed its navy and air force on alert this week after U.S. Navy vessels passed through the Taiwan Strait. The guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson and the noncommissioned oceanographic survey ship USNS Bowditch completed the transit from Monday to Wednesday. In response, China's Eastern Theater Command stated that it monitored the passage and effectively managed the situation. Spokesperson Li Xi emphasized that the U.S.

actions sent the wrong signals and increased security risks, stressing that Chinese forces remain on high alert to safeguard national sovereignty and regional stability. Taiwan's Defense Ministry, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledged the U.S. ships' north-to-south passage but stressed that the situation remained normal.The U.S. routinely sends warships through the Taiwan Strait to assert its right to freedom of navigation. This week's transit is the first under President Donald Trump's administration and comes amid ongoing cross-strait tensions between Beijing and Taipei. China considers Taiwan its territory, although the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled the island, and views U.S. and allied warship transits through the Taiwan Strait as provocations. Under international maritime law, waters outside China's and Taiwan's territorial zones are considered high seas, where freedom of navigation applies. Commander Matthew Comer, spokesperson for the Indo-Pacific Command, stated that the transit occurred through a corridor in the Taiwan Strait beyond any coastal state's territorial seas, where all nations enjoy high-seas freedom of navigation. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that China firmly opposes any attempt by any country to make provocations and threaten China's sovereignty and security under the pretext of freedom of navigation





