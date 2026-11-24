The investigation marks a further escalation in President Xi Jinping’s widening anti-graft campaign, which has thinned the party’s senior leadership ranks and depleted the military’s top command.

Morning Rundown: Anger in Congress at Jensen Huang’s return, New York to ban AI toys, and Iowa residents brace for toxic blastShanghai’s party chief Chen Jining, a member of China’s elite Politburo, is under investigation, the state-run Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday, marking China’s anti-graft watchdog is investigating Chen for “suspected severe violations of discipline and laws,” Xinhua said.

The phrase is a common euphemism for corruption. Before the unexpected announcement of the Chen probe, three Politburo members from the 24-member body formed in 2022 — He Weidong, Zhang Youxia and Ma Xingrui — had already been purged. The investigation of Chen marks a further escalation in President Xi Jinping’s widening anti-graft campaign, which has thinned the party’s senior leadership ranks and depleted the military’s top command.

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For Chinese officials, especially those of Chen’s rank, the public announcement of an investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection generally signals their eventual political downfall. Chen, 62, had an unusual rise through China’s official ranks. An environmental scientist by training, he earned a doctorate from Imperial College London and rose through China’s elite Tsinghua University to become its president. He entered government as China’s environmental protection minister before becoming mayor of Beijing.

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He joined the Politburo in 2022 and was named party boss of Shanghai, China’s financial hub. The Shanghai party secretary post is one of China’s most prestigious provincial-level positions and has often served as a springboard to top leadership roles. Xi, China’s current leader, briefly served as Shanghai’s party boss in 2007 before joining the Politburo’s Standing Committee, the country’s highest decision-making body.

China’s second-ranking official, Premier Li Qiang, as well as Vice President Han Zheng, also held the Shanghai post before moving into central leadership roles.