China's Tiangong space station welcomes Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali with a specialized halal menu, marking a new milestone in international space cooperation.

China has unveiled a specialized halal menu for Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, marking the historic arrival of the nation's first orbital citizen aboard the Tiangong space station. The culinary arrangement features over one hundred distinct food varieties, designed to honor religious dietary requirements while ensuring optimal nutrition in microgravity. This gesture underscores the deepening ties between Beijing and Islamabad, transforming a routine supply operation into a significant diplomatic and cultural exchange. The introduction signals a broader commitment by China to inclusive international space cooperation under the banner of peaceful exploration.

Historic Arrival of Ali on Shenzhou-24 Mission

Ali became the first foreign astronaut to enter China's space station following his journey aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft, which lifted off on Wednesday. The three-member crew included Chinese commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi, launching from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China. Upon docking with the orbital laboratory, the crew conducted an introduction where Ali recited a couplet by renowned Pakistani poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He quoted, "Beyond the stars are even more worlds; there are still even more tests of passion," before translating the lines for his Chinese counterparts to bridge cultural understanding. This poetic exchange highlighted the personal significance of the mission for Ali, who described the event as the fulfillment of a childhood dream. The successful docking represents a pivotal moment for Pakistan's scientific ambitions and its integration into global space activities.

Also read China launching 1st international astronaut to Tiangong space station today: Watch it live

Curated Halal Cuisine and Dietary Protocols

The Chinese preparation team developed a comprehensive menu that includes beef nihari, lamb korma, curried chickpeas, and butter chicken, all strictly adhering to halal standards. State-run broadcaster reports indicated that the entire production line was certified halal, ensuring religious compliance from sourcing to packaging. Researchers at the center, including Chen Junli, designed the recipes to meet specific energy and nutrition standards required for space travel. The team prioritized lighter and easier-to-digest foods for the initial phase of the mission to help astronauts adjust to the new environment. Special attention was given to ingredients such as turmeric and curry, reflecting a preference for spices common in Pakistani cuisine. The meals underwent repeated taste-testing phases, allowing chefs to refine recipes based on positive feedback before final approval. This meticulous approach ensures that the astronaut receives both familiar flavors and scientifically balanced sustenance during his stay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Training Infrastructure and Bilingual Manuals

Beyond culinary adjustments, China's space administration implemented a dedicated training program specifically tailored for Muhammad Zeeshan Ali. The center developed bilingual Chinese-English manuals to facilitate clear communication and technical understanding throughout the mission duration. Initially, instruction was provided entirely in English, but the curriculum transitioned to bilingual instruction in Chinese and English to enhance language proficiency. This structured educational framework supports Ali in mastering the complex operations of the Tiangong space station alongside his crewmates. The adaptation of training materials reflects China's commitment to accommodating international partners within its established operational protocols. Such preparations ensure that foreign astronauts can perform their duties effectively while maintaining safety and mission integrity.

China's Vision for Global Space Cooperation

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that the joint mission marks a new milestone in international cooperation on China's crewed space programme. Guo stated that China's space station is a platform for peace, friendship, and cooperation, intended to serve all humanity rather than a select few. Beijing expressed readiness to work with Pakistan and other nations to deepen international cooperation on space programmes and improve global space governance. The spokesperson highlighted the goal of ensuring that the outcomes of outer space exploration benefit all countries, regardless of their development status. China views the Tiangong station not merely as a home for Chinese astronauts but as a hub for global scientific research. This stance positions China as a key facilitator of international scientific advancement, inviting further collaboration with nations eager to participate in orbital discovery.