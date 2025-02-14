China Names Spacesuit and Rover for Lunar Mission

China has revealed the names for the spacesuit and rover that will be used in its upcoming moon landing mission. The mission is scheduled for completion before the end of the decade.

China's human spaceflight agency has unveiled official names for a spacesuit and rover to be used in the country's moon landing mission scheduled before the end of the decade. The China Manned Space Agency ( CMSA ) announced on Wednesday (Feb. 12) that the lunar extravehicular suit is named ' Wangyu ,' which means 'gazing into the cosmos.

' This name echoes the name for the 'Feitain' suit—meaning 'flying into space'—currently used by Chinese astronauts to venture outside of the International Space Station. Meanwhile, the unpressurized rover designed to carry two astronauts has been dubbed 'Tansuo,' meaning 'to explore.' The name reflects the lunar rover's mission and practical value in aiding the Chinese people to uncover the mysteries of the moon, which is in line with China's yearning to explore the vast cosmos, develop the space industry, and build itself into a space power, CMSA said in a statement. \The names were chosen following a public call for suggestions issued in September and October 2024. More than 9,000 submissions from people from all walks of life were received. Asides from the names, development of the hardware is progressing well. The (crew lunar rover) prototype we made has completed experiments in a simulated lunar surface test site and has also carried out a large amount of experimental work in a field test site,' Zhang Chongfeng, a spacecraft designer with CMSA, told China Central Television (CCTV). 'Currently, the crew lunar rover has entered the prototype stage and is undergoing detailed design and subsequent engineering tests.' 'During the early stages of development, we have mastered key technologies such as the manufacture of lightweight and smaller-sized moon-landing spacesuits, as well as comprehensive protection against complex environments,' Zhang Wanxin, director of the spacesuit engineering office at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, told CCTV. 'We have now fully entered the prototype development stage, and are currently conducting comprehensive performance and function assessments and verifications of the prototype products.' \China is already making progress on the various pieces of hardware needed to emulate a feat so far only achieved by the United States, such as the crew spacecraft, lander, and a new launch vehicle. Ground facilities and equipment for the production and tests have been completed and are operational, and the construction of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan island is also proceeding as planned, according to CCTV





SPACEdotcom / 🏆 92. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CHINA MOON LANDING SPACEEUIT ROVER WANGYU TANSOUO CMSA SPACE EXPLORATION CHINA SPACE PROGRAM

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Weapon Names Gain Popularity as Baby Names in the USRecent data from the Social Security Administration reveals an increasing trend of parents choosing weapon-related names for their babies. Names like Remington, Dagger, Wesson, and Shooter are appearing more frequently on birth certificates. Experts suggest various factors contribute to this trend, including a desire for names that convey masculinity, a fascination with outlaw culture, and a romanticized view of rural life.

Read more »

Royal baby names: The top boy, girl names in US fit for a prince or princessFor those looking for royal-inspired baby names, a new report lists the top 10 for boys and girls in the U.S.

Read more »

Baby Names That Mean Love: A Sweet Trend with Global InspirationParents are increasingly choosing baby names that carry a meaning of love, seeking to instill a sense of cherished belonging in their children. This article explores popular names like Cher, Dua Lipa, and Mila Kunis, whose names subtly evoke love, along with trendy names like Esme and Lennon. It also delves into diverse cultural origins, highlighting names like Nayeli and Aiko, and offers a comprehensive list of baby names with love-related meanings.

Read more »

Millennial Names Out, Heritage and Nature Inspired Names In: Baby Name Expert Predicts TrendsBaby name expert Sophie, from Nameberry, predicts a shift away from millennial names like Heather and Danny towards heritage-inspired names like 'Fia' and 'Yuna', and nature names like 'Pippit', 'Lark', and 'Hawk'. She also notes the influence of pop culture on fast-growing names and predicts that traditionally male names like 'Gianni' will be used more for girls in the future.

Read more »

Westminster Kennel Club Show Dogs: Formal Names vs. Everyday Call NamesThis news piece highlights the contrast between the elaborate registered names of Westminster Kennel Club show dogs and their more casual, everyday call names. Registered names reflect lineage, achievements, and breeding programs, while call names tend to be simpler, playful, or pun-based.

Read more »

How Alien: Romulus Balanced Practical Sets With CGI Detailed By Oscar-Nominated VFX SupervisorCailee Spaeny wears a spacesuit and expresses shock in a scene from Alien Romulus

Read more »