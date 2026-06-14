China missed the World Cup. Its brands didn't.

China isn't on the pitch, but its companies are helping shape the most high-tech World Cup yet.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. While China will not be represented on the field at the 2026 World Cup, the country isn't absent from the tournament.

, technology partnerships, advertising campaigns and other behind-the-scenes contributions. In one of the more eye-catching examples, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who will represent his country at the tournament and plays for British soccer club Manchester City, has become the face of Chinese herbal beverage maker Wanglaoji, known internationally as WALOVY. In one ad, the 6-foot-5 forward slams bottles of WALOVY after a long day on the pitch.

In another scene, the beverage quenches the fiery breath from a spicy shish kebab at a backyard barbecue. Haaland tries out his Mandarin with the company slogan, which translates to"Afraid of excessive heat? Drink Wang Lao Ji.

"Chinese companies have taken on roles well beyond manufacturing merchandise and stadium equipment, helping drive the most technologically advanced World Cup in history. The shift reflects China's own climb up the value chain as Beijing doubles down on its investments in artificial intelligence, robotics and other cutting-edge technologies, in line with President Xi Jinping's call for"Chinese technology giant Lenovo is among FIFA's seven top-tier partners, a sponsorship category that grants global rights across FIFA competitions.

As FIFA's official technology partner, Lenovo is supplying devices, AI infrastructure, servers and digital solutions for the June 11 to July 19 tournament, including Football AI Pro, a generative AI assistant developed for all 48 participating teams. The first-of-its-kind platform compiles vast amounts of raw data on players and matches, presenting it alongside actionable recommendations to coaches and analysts alike, FIFA says.

"I hope that companies with strong technological capabilities, like Lenovo, can apply the expertise gained from serving top-tier global events like the World Cup to the development of Chinese football and sports as a whole," Jiang Xiaojuan, a professor at the University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the state-run ChinaConsumer electronics maker Hisense has secured a deal to provide the Video Assistant Referee screens that allow World Cup officials to review goals, red cards, penalties, and other key moments. The Qingdao-based company on Wednesday launched a World Cup-themed fan experience at Hudson Yards—a shopping, office and entertainment complex on Manhattan's west side—featuring giant LED screens, interactive exhibits and live match-viewing experiences.

A Massive Audience, But No Chinese Team FIFA and its commercial partners expect the 2026 World Cup to reach roughly 6 billion viewers worldwide, making it the most widely consumed sporting event in history. The Asia-Pacific accounted for just over half the viewership during the 2022 edition. In sheer numbers, China boasts the world's largest soccer fan base.

The country has roughly 289 million football fans, according to a 2022 industry report, making it the single largest national market for the sport. Yet enthusiasm for the national team has waned as the Chinese men's team failed to qualify for another World Cup after 2002. Qualifying, hosting, and ultimately winning the tournament were famously among the"three wishes" for Chinese football once articulated by Jinping.

"China has no shortage of football fans. Its challenge has been turning that passion into a sustainable pipeline of adult players—let alone elite ones," Beijing-based sports analyst Mark Dreyer, author of"China's failure to qualify for the men's World Cup is not due to a lack of interest or resources, but rather longstanding structural issues in youth development, coaching, governance and more," he said.





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