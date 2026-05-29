China Machado: The First Asian Supermodel's Iconic Moments in the 1960s and 1970s

A look back at 15 key moments from the life of China Machado, the pioneering Asian supermodel who shattered racial barriers in fashion during the 1960s and 1970s.

China Machado , born Noelie das Dores Machado in Shanghai in 1929, is widely recognized as the first non-white model to appear on the cover of a major American fashion magazine, breaking racial barriers in the industry.

Her career spanned modeling, fashion editing, and television, and she became an icon of Asian representation in Western fashion during the 1960s and 1970s. This article highlights 15 key moments from her life, drawn from the archives of Fairchild Media and WWD, showcasing her influence and enduring legacy. In February 1967, Machado was photographed by WWD, exuding the elegance that defined her early modeling career.

Her presence at Cafe Europe in May 1967, alongside model Jane Holzer (known as Baby Jane Holzer), captured the vibrant social scene of New York fashion. Machado's front-row seat at Pauline Trigere's Spring 1972 ready-to-wear show in New York demonstrated her continued relevance as a fashion authority. By June 1973, she attended a burlesque-themed Phoenix House benefit at Roseland Ballroom, showing her involvement in charitable causes.

Her appearance with designer Bill Blass and columnist Eugenia Sheppard at the Parsons School of Design tribute to Norman Norell at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in October 1972 underscored her deep connections within the fashion establishment. Machado's social life was equally notable. In May 1972, she and Joe Wemple attended a party honoring artist David Hockney at art dealer Michael Findlay's New York City loft, bridging fashion and art.

Her friendship with Oscar de la Renta was evident at a party for journalist Carrie Donovan at Calvin Klein's apartment in May 1976. The legendary Battle of Versailles fashion show in 1973 also featured her attendance at a celebratory party at Maxim's in Paris. These moments illustrate her role as a central figure in the glamorous world of high fashion and society.

Beyond her modeling, Machado worked as a fashion editor for Harper's Bazaar and later as a producer for television. Her trailblazing career inspired generations of Asian models and fashion professionals. She passed away in 2016 at age 86, but her legacy as the first Asian supermodel continues to be celebrated during AAPI Heritage Month and beyond. Her story is a testament to breaking stereotypes and paving the way for diversity in fashion





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China Machado Asian Supermodel 1960S Fashion 1970S Fashion AAPI Heritage Month

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