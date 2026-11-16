China London Embassy Lease Fears Drive £75k Property Price Cuts

London flat prices drop significantly near the new Chinese embassy site as short leases and security concerns deter buyers and force steep discounts.

Fear of espionage, protests, and potential terror attacks has forced neighbors of China's proposed London mega-embassy to slash the price of their flats by as much as £75,000. The Chinese government was granted planning permission in January to transform the former site of the Royal Mint into its largest embassy in Europe, despite warnings it could threaten national security.

As part of its purchase of Royal Mint Court in 2018, Beijing also acquired the freehold of around 100 flats adjoining the planned embassy from the Crown Estate. Many of these apartments have leases with less than 90 years remaining on them. As the leases are held in shared ownership, the residents do not have a legal right to extend them and China has not yet said whether it plans to.

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Residents say potential buyers have expressed fears over whether the leases will be extended. Locals have also expressed concerns the embassy could spy on them, attract protesters and be a target for terrorists. Mark Nygate, treasurer of the residents' association, said Beijing has so far offered little beyond moon cakes and a promise of future tai chi lessons. 'We're really concerned - it's the wrong place for an embassy,' he told the FT.

Property Value Collapse And Lease Restrictions

Mr Nygate said he had asked embassy representatives in 2019 to extend residents' leases or sell them the freehold but was told the discussions could only start once the site was up and running. Vivek Sadhwani and his wife Priya said they wanted to sell their flat to buy a larger place for their family. 'We would have put the house on the market, but at least three others have been trying to sell and not been able to,' Mr Sadhwani said.

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'It's hard to get buyers when these headlines are all around, when your leases are short and you can't get an extension.' One of the flats that now has its freehold owned by Beijing was last sold for £500,000 in 2014, according to data from Zoopla. It was listed for sale for £450,000 in September 2024 but has since been reduced to £425,000, representing a £75,000 drop from its previous sale price.

Other properties nearby, even those not owned by Beijing, have also seen price reductions. They include two studio flats that have each been reduced by £25,000 over the past four months. The Royal Mint Court Residents' Association (RMCRA) brought legal action against the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and the London Borough of Tower Hamlets over the decision to grant planning permission.

Security Warnings And Political Backlash

Residents argued the mega-embassy could attract terrorist attacks and be used to enforce 'draconian' Chinese laws in the UK, as well as target dissidents. But Mrs Justice Lieven, sitting with Lord Justice Dingemans, dismissed the challenge and said in a judgment there was 'no doubt' that the Government took into account that it was the Chinese government applying for planning permission. Residents have vowed to fight on against the plans and insisted they would not allow the capital to become a 'CCP power centre'.

After the ruling in July Dame Priti Patel warned 'Britain's national security is set to be compromised by a new Chinese super embassy spy hub'. The Conservative frontbencher said: 'Thanks to this unserious Labour Government, Britain's national security is set to be compromised by a new Chinese super embassy spy hub operating in the heart of our capital.' 'The court's decision is a clear test for Andy Burnham. 'Will he put our country's interests first, stand up to Beijing, protect our national security and do the right thing by ditching this dreadful plan - a legacy of the failed Starmer years?'

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Strategic Acquisition And Future Developments

China bought the Royal Mint site near the Tower of London for £225million in 2018 to build its campus embassy, with at least 200 rooms in the sprawling 20,000 square metre estate. But the application has been dogged by controversy with the local Tower Hamlets council refusing to allow planning permission for the embassy twice. Earlier this year, the Government called in the application and Starmer gave the go-ahead for the embassy.

Just before the Government's decision, the heads of the security services made a rare intervention, saying the risk from the mega-embassy could not be fully eliminated, but mitigatory steps could be taken. The situation highlights the tension between diplomatic expansion and local community security concerns, leaving property values in the immediate vicinity vulnerable to further fluctuations as the embassy construction progresses.