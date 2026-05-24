China Launches Shenzhou-23 Mission to Advance Lunar and Deep-Space Goals

China has launched the Shenzhou-23 mission to the Tiangong space station, featuring the first astronaut from Hong Kong and a record-breaking year-long stay to study microgravity for future Moon missions.

China has successfully executed the launch of the Shenzhou-23 mission, marking a pivotal step in its overarching strategy to establish a human presence on the Moon by the year 2030.

The operation commenced with the ascent of a Long March 2-F rocket from the Jiuquan launch centre, situated within the expansive Gobi Desert of northwestern China. This mission is particularly noteworthy for its crew composition, as it includes 43-year-old Li Jiaying, who holds the distinction of being the first astronaut from Hong Kong to enter space. Li, a former member of the city's police force, is joined by space engineer Zhu Yangzhu and former air force pilot Zhang Zhiyuan.

Both Zhu and Zhang are embarking on their maiden voyages into the cosmos, representing the next generation of Chinese space explorers. Their destination is the Tiangong space station, where they will integrate with the existing Shenzhou-21 crew, who have already spent over 200 days in orbit and remain in excellent physical and mental health. The scientific objectives of the Shenzhou-23 mission are broad and ambitious, spanning several critical disciplines including life sciences, materials science, fluid physics, and medicine.

A central component of this mission is a groundbreaking experiment involving a one-year stay in orbit for one of the crew members, which would set a new national record for the duration of a single spaceflight. The primary goal of this extended residency is to meticulously study the long-term effects of microgravity on the human body. According to experts like Richard de Grijs, an astrophysicist from Macquarie University, such extended missions present significant physiological and psychological hurdles.

These include the degradation of bone density, muscle atrophy, prolonged exposure to cosmic radiation, and various sleep disturbances. Furthermore, the psychological toll of isolation and fatigue is a major area of study. Ensuring the reliability of life-support systems, specifically water and air recycling, is paramount to the success of such a mission, as the ability to manage medical emergencies far from Earth becomes increasingly critical the longer a crew remains in orbit.

This mission serves as a vital stepping stone for China's deep-space ambitions, acting as a rehearsal for future journeys to the Moon and potentially Mars. The Chinese space agency is focused on building operational experience for the sustained occupation of the Tiangong station, moving beyond the traditional six-month rotation cycles. This shift in operational regime is essential for the transition from low Earth orbit missions to interplanetary travel.

To facilitate these goals, China is developing the Mengzhou spacecraft, which is scheduled for an orbital test flight in 2026. The Mengzhou is designed to replace the current Shenzhou line and will be the primary vehicle used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface. Beijing's long-term vision includes the establishment of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), with the first phase of this manned scientific base expected to be operational by 2035.

This puts China in direct competition with the United States and its Artemis program, both of which are racing to return humans to the Moon and establish sustainable lunar bases. The rapid acceleration of China's space capabilities over the last three decades is a result of massive financial investments intended to bridge the gap with established space powers such as the US, Russia, and Europe.

This trajectory of success is highlighted by the 2019 landing of the Chang'e-4 probe on the far side of the Moon, a historic first for any nation, and the 2021 deployment of a rover on Mars. The drive for independence in space exploration was largely catalyzed by China's formal exclusion from the International Space Station (ISS) in 2011, following a US ban on NASA's collaboration with Beijing. This geopolitical tension forced China to develop its own independent orbital infrastructure.

As it continues to expand its influence, China is also looking toward international cooperation on its own terms, with plans to welcome the first foreign astronaut, hailing from Pakistan, to the Tiangong station by the end of the current year. This strategy of combining indigenous technological breakthroughs with selective international partnerships underscores China's ambition to become a leading superpower in the new space race





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shenzhou-23 Tiangong Space Station China Space Program Lunar Exploration Microgravity Research

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China launches Shenzhou 23 spacecraft with 1 of 3 astronauts set for yearlong stayChina has launched the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft with three astronauts heading to its space station. The launch took place Sunday night from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Read more »

China Advances Lunar Ambitions with Launch of Shenzhou-23 MissionThe Shenzhou-23 mission marks a historic step for China as it sends a crew, including the first astronaut from Hong Kong, to the Tiangong station to conduct year-long microgravity research.

Read more »

Shenzhou-23 manned mission launches, with one astronaut to stay in space for over a yearThe Shenzhou-23 manned mission was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in western China on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The mission is notable for carrying three astronauts to China's space station, including one set to stay in space for over a year. This launch comes as China prepares to send its first crewed mission to the moon in 2028. The astronauts on the mission are Zhu Yangzhu, the commander, Zhang Zhiyuan, and Lai Ka-ying, who is from Hong Kong and holds a doctorate in computer forensics. They are expected to conduct dozens of science and practical projects in space.

Read more »

China launches Shenzhou-23 space flight as part of Moon ambitionsThe crew is set to carry out numerous scientific projects in life sciences, materials science, fluid physics and medicine.

Read more »