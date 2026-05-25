China launches longest manned spaceflight mission with three astronauts on board - news

China successfully launched its longest manned spaceflight mission to date, sending three astronauts to the space station, where one will stay for over a year. The mission is part of China's ambitious goal to land astronauts on the lunar surface by 2030. China's space program is significantly advancing with its astronauts now conducting multiple missions to the Tiangong space station, and the country is expected to make significant strides in its space exploration in the coming years.

China has successfully launched its longest manned spaceflight mission to date, sending three astronauts to the space station, where one will stay for over a year.

The spacecraft blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China on Sunday night, May 24, 2026. The crew is set to conduct dozens of science and application projects during their mission and will also work with the crew of Shenzhou 21, who have been at the space station for over 200 days.

China's space program is significantly advancing with its astronauts now conducting multiple missions to the Tiangong space station, and is expected to land astronauts on the lunar surface by 2030. The mission marks an important milestone in China's space exploration, with the possibility of humans adapting to long-duration spaceflights.

The astronauts on board are expected to test the limits of human adaptability during their extended stay, with one of them staying for up to a year, setting a new record for the longest human spaceflight. China's space program is gaining momentum with several milestones being achieved in the last year, including an emergency mission that successfully returned stranded astronauts to Earth.

The success of the Shenzhou 23 mission confirms China's position as a major player in the global space scene and clears the way for the country's ambitious goals in the years to come. China's space station Tiangong, which translates to 'Heavenly Palace,' first hosted China's crew in 2021, and has since been upgraded with new modules and equipment





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China Space Program Shenzhou 23 Spacecraft Space Station Tiangong Astronauts On Long-Duration Spaceflight Missions

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