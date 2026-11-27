The decision comes after the group met in May in Uzbekistan and identified cross-border digital payments as a new area of cooperation.

'The time to prepare for a cryptographic breakthrough is before it happens': Zcash team urges faster deprecation of legacy shielded poolThe decision comes after the group met in May in Uzbekistan and identified cross-border digital payments as a new area of cooperation.

The ASEAN+3 member countries have agreed to set up a dedicated working group on cross-border digital payments and digital asset regulation. Finance ministers and central bank governors are expected to further discuss the matter at the next meeting in Nagoya in May 2027.

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China, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN member countries have agreed to set up a dedicated working group on cross-border digital payments and digital asset regulation.released Thursday, finance and central bank deputies gathered in Kyoto, Japan, this week to review progress in implementing the guidance set earlier by the ASEAN+3 finance ministers and central bank governors. One major focus of the meeting was technological innovation, with discussions centering around cross-border payments and regulatory approaches to crypto assets.