China Film Pavilion Marks Its Fourth Consecutive Year at AFM

The annual gathering of filmmakers and distributors aims to facilitate international film transactions

Guided by the China Film Administration and organized by the China Film Co-Production Corporation, the China Film Pavilion made a strong return to Los Angeles for the 47th American Film Market from Nov. 10 to 15.

Bringing together a delegation of 70 Chinese film production studios, international sales companies and industry institutions, including China Film Group Corporation, CMC Pictures, Lianray Pictures, China Film Archive, China Film Foundation and Shanghai International Film Festival, the pavilion underscored China’s ongoing commitment to global cinematic exchange.

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Anchored by a continuous promotional showreel highlighting recent box office milestones and technical achievements within China’s film industry, the pavilion generated robust foot traffic on the market floor, sparking active acquisition inquiries for distribution rights and partnership negotiations among visiting filmmakers. Marking its fourth consecutive year at AFM, the China Film Pavilion served as a central hub for cross-border deal-making and policy consultation.

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Beyond facilitating rights transactions, the pavilion distributed themed booklets on the Chinese film market, advised international producers on China’s import regulations and co-production policies and connected overseas filmmakers with prospective Chinese partners. Throughout the week, exhibitors from participating Chinese companies held productive meetings with global counterparts, achieving substantial business outcomes and paving new avenues for international cooperation.

“The global film industry is currently navigating both new challenges and fresh opportunities, underscoring the growing importance of communication among all stakeholders,” said a representative of an exhibitor. “Through our participation in the China Film Pavilion, we aim to engage in meaningful dialogue with international peers, build a robust and sustainable network of collaboration and contribute to the integrated growth of Chinese and worldwide cinema.

” To further promote the Chinese film market and deepen exchanges between Chinese and foreign film professionals, CFCC also hosted a slate of targeted industry events during AFM. On Nov. 11, in collaboration with the Golden Screen Awards, CFCC organized an industry panel titled “Beyond Co-Production: New Models for Financing, Creating and Distributing Global Screen IP.

” Featuring veteran industry figures including Belle Avery, founder of Apelles Entertainment, and Rance Pow, founder and CEO of cinema consultancy Artisan Gateway, alongside other experienced international producers, the session examined four key imperatives shaping the global media landscape: how to combine financing, talent and production resources from different countries; how to incorporate global distribution and audience considerations from the earliest project planning stage; how AI can reduce production costs while preserving creators’ unique styles; and how to execute cross-cultural redevelopments of classic films and established IP. Through cross-disciplinary dialogue, the panel explored innovative paths for global content production and distribution.

After the panel, CFCC hosted the “China’s New Film Trends Mixer,” during which CFCC representatives outlined recent developments in the Chinese theatrical market and pavilion member companies promoted their upcoming projects. Featured titles included “The Caged Butterfly,” “Secret in the Box,” “Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector” and “Daughter of the River.

” These films, noted for both their artistic merit and commercial potential, sparked strong interest and resonance among attendees, drawing them closer to the vitality and emotional power of Chinese storytelling. Following the events, numerous prospective buyers expressed strong interest in Chinese film distribution and actively engaged in acquisition discussions. One U.S. distributor in attendance noted that the event revealed a wealth of compelling creativity and content from China.

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“As the world’s second-largest film market, China’s potential cannot be overlooked,” the distributor said. “We look forward to deeper collaboration between Chinese and American filmmakers to deliver more outstanding works to global audiences and drive the growth of the worldwide film industry. ” Rounding out its AFM presence, CFCC organized a series of dedicated market screenings featuring “Dear You,” “Once Upon a Time in the Middle East,” “Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector” and “Daughter of the River.

” Spanning family drama, wartime narratives, animation and documentary, the lineup reflected the diverse genre appeal and high production values of contemporary Chinese cinema. The films’ creative strengths, clear market positioning and international distribution potential attracted considerable attention from representatives of overseas distributors and sales agents, many of whom expressed enthusiasm for learning more about Chinese cinema and exploring future cooperation opportunities.

A CFCC spokesperson emphasized that the China Film Pavilion aims to facilitate international film transactions, solidify Sino-foreign cinematic partnerships and boost cultural appreciation in the global industry.

“In the future, the pavilion will continue to widen international exchange and cooperation, supporting Chinese film companies and their works in becoming an integral part of global cinema,” the spokesperson shared. Tony Award Winner Lois Smith Joins Colin West’s ‘Outside of Cleveland’: ‘She’s an Icon’ Documentaries at the Oscars: A History of Breaking Out of Their Category — and What It Means for ‘You Can See Everything’ ‘Oh, Mary! ’ Mania Takes Over L.A.

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