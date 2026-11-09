China Extends 24 Percent US Tariff Suspension Through January 2027

China maintains the 24 percent tariff suspension on US imports and extends special port fee halts until January 10 2027 following the Washington summit consensus between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.

The State Council of China announced on Monday the extension of the suspension on the additional 24 percent tariff imposed on goods originating in the United States. Beijing confirmed it will maintain this relief measure for an additional two months while retaining the baseline 10 percent additional tariff rate that remains in effect on these imports. This policy adjustment aims to uphold the outcomes and consensus reached at the recent Washington meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States.

Washington Summit Outcomes Drive Policy Extension

This latest administrative move directly implements the reciprocal tariff cuts proposed after the September Washington summit between United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. During that high-level diplomatic engagement, both nations agreed on a $60 billion package designed to facilitate reciprocal tariff reductions. A significant component of this agreement includes approximately $17 billion worth of United States farm goods that China imported in 2024, highlighting the agricultural sector as a key beneficiary of these trade negotiations.

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The extension serves as a tangible demonstration of Beijing's commitment to the diplomatic framework established during the summit. By keeping the higher 24 percent surcharge paused, the Chinese government provides continued certainty for American exporters facing these trade barriers. This period of reduced tariff pressure allows for a broader evaluation of the trade relationship dynamics before any potential policy shifts occur.

Shipping Fees Halted Until January 10 2027

In a coordinated regulatory decision, the Ministry of Transport of China declared the continuation of the suspension on special port fees levied against ships linked to the United States. This financial reprieve for maritime shipping operations will remain valid until January 10 2027, providing a long-term stability window for logistics companies and international trade operators reliant on Chinese ports.

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Simultaneously, Beijing has paused its ongoing investigation into the impact of these measures on the security and development interests of the shipping and shipbuilding industries. The pause also covers related industrial and supply chain sectors that are interconnected with global maritime trade. This extended timeline aligns with the broader economic and trade consensus established during previous China-US talks held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last November.

The extension coincides with Washington's own suspension of the final measures regarding its investigation into China's maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors. This parallel de-escalation of trade investigations by both superpowers underscores a mutual interest in stabilizing global supply chains. The January 2027 deadline provides a fixed point for future policy reviews and potential adjustments to these temporary trade facilitations.

Beijing Monitors US Section 301 Tariff Developments

The State Council statement explicitly noted that the United States side has repeatedly expressed its intention to replace tariffs ruled invalid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act with Section 301 tariffs. Beijing emphasized that it will continue to closely follow the subsequent moves made by the United States regarding this legal and trade framework. The Chinese government reserves the right to adjust its relevant tariff countermeasures in light of the evolving situation on the American side.

This conditional stance highlights the fragile nature of the current trade truce. While the 24 percent suspension is active, Beijing remains vigilant regarding potential shifts in US trade enforcement mechanisms. The retention of the 10 percent base tariff rate suggests that full normalization has not yet been achieved, and that further diplomatic engagement is required to solidify the $60 billion agreement. The two-month extension on the 24 percent rate acts as a bridge, allowing time for deeper discussions on how to structure the long-term trade relationship between the two largest economies in the world.