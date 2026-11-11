China Expands AI Meteorological System to Aid Climate‑Risk Nations

China announced it will widen access to its AI‑driven weather warning system and boost support for developing countries at COP31 in Türkiye, aiming to strengthen global climate resilience.

Vice President Han Zheng told delegates at COP31 in Ankara that China will extend its AI‑based meteorological warning system to a broader range of member states, aiming to equip more countries with real‑time climate risk information.

Expanding the AI Warning Platform

The system uses satellite data and machine learning algorithms to forecast severe weather events and produce alerts that can be shared with national meteorological agencies. Han said China will now allow additional participants and streamline data sharing protocols to ensure that low‑income countries can integrate the warnings into their disaster‑management workflows.

Also read College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams, bringing some massive changes to the sport

By 2025, China plans to support 150 new countries with access to the platform, according to a statement released during the summit. The move follows recent Chinese initiatives to share weather and climate data through international partnerships.

Commitment to Carbon Offsetting in Aviation

At the same session, Han highlighted China's role in supporting a fair and effective carbon‑offsetting scheme for international aviation. He described the scheme as a mechanism that would require airlines to invest in projects that reduce greenhouse gases, and pledged China's financial and technical resources to help administer the program.

Advertisement

China will also provide expertise for verifiable monitoring and reporting components, ensuring that offset credits meet global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

South‑South Cooperation and Global Climate Goals

Han announced several South‑South initiatives, including the Africa Solar Belt, a partnership that will finance solar capacity projects across the continent, and the Global South Climate Action Leadership Program, intended to strengthen climate leadership networks among emerging economies.

During the COP31 sidelines, President Tayyip Erdogan met with Han to discuss deepening ties between Turkey and China. Both leaders emphasized cooperation in technology exchange and eco‑friendly infrastructure development, underscoring mutual interests in sustainable growth.

Implications for Developing Nations

China's expanded warning system is expected to reduce loss of life and property in regions prone to typhoons, heatwaves and floods. The early‑warning data will also enhance agriculture planning and supply‑chain resilience for vulnerable communities.

Advertisement

With the addition of the carbon‑offset initiative, airlines from developing countries can access affordable offset credits, potentially lowering operational costs and encouraging fleet upgrades to more efficient aircraft models.

Overall, these commitments aim to build a "clean and beautiful world," as Han repeated during his address, thereby aligning China's climate diplomacy with the broader goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.