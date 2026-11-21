China's electric vehicle market share reached a record 68% in October, driven by a 45% surge in BEV sales and a collapse in internal combustion engine registrations, shifting consumer preference toward affordable compact models.

China's electric vehicle market achieved a historic milestone in October, reaching a 68 percent market share, the highest level recorded to date. This record-breaking figure resulted from a sharp 27 percent year-over-year decline in overall automobile sales, which totaled approximately 1.6 million units. While plugin vehicles decreased by 14 percent year-over-year, pure internal combustion engine sales experienced a far steeper drop, allowing electric powertrains to dominate the landscape. The surge was primarily driven by a 45 percent increase in battery electric vehicle (BEV) share, combined with a 23 percent share for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

October Market Dynamics and ICE Collapse

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of China (CAAM) data indicates that the internal combustion engine (ICE) sector suffered a significant contraction during the tenth month of the year. The 68 percent plug-in share represents a structural shift in consumer behavior, where electric vehicles have moved from being an alternative to the default choice for new car buyers. This performance has pulled the year-to-date share for 2026 up to 59 percent, already exceeding the full-year result of 2025 by 5 percent. BEVs alone accounted for 40 percent of total sales, up from 33 percent in 2025, signaling a rapid acceleration in pure electric adoption.

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Segment Leaders and Model Rankings

BYD continues to dominate the midsize SUV segment, with its Song model ranking second in overall sales. The new generation Song Ultra features 1,500 kW DC charging and lidar technology, starting at 152,000 yuan ($22,000) and reaching 180,000 yuan ($26,000). This pricing strategy positions the Song as a formidable competitor to the Tesla Model Y, which starts at 259,000 yuan ($38,250) in China. Geely's Xingyuan, translating to wishing upon a star, achieved strong sales performance in October, representing a 14 percent year-over-year increase. However, the model faces upcoming competition from the new generation BYD Seagull and other affordable hatchbacks.

Consumer Preference for Compact Vehicles

There is a noticeable disconnect between manufacturer offerings and consumer demand, particularly in the B-segment subcompact category. This segment is currently the hottest market area, with three of the top four sellers in October belonging to the subcompact class. While 56 percent of new SUVs launched this year exceed 5 meters in length, buyers are increasingly favoring small hatchbacks and crossovers. Xiaomi secured a gold and silver win in the full-size category, while the midsize podium was entirely occupied by BYD Group models. The only ICE representative in the C-segment was the Toyota RAV4, which placed second behind the Leapmotor A10 and ahead of the BYD Dolphin.

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Competitive Landscape and Emerging Threats

Leapmotor has established itself as a serious contender in the B-segment with its new A10 crossover and A05 hatchback. The A10, priced at 66,000 yuan ($10,000), achieved a top-five ranking in its second month on the market. Xiaomi's SU7 also demonstrated strong market penetration, pulling into the overall top five rankings. These brands are benefiting from the trend toward small, affordable EVs, with prices starting as low as $11,000. The influx of new models from Wuling, Chery, and BYD indicates an intensifying competition in the value-for-money segment.

Future Projections and Market Outlook

Analysts project that the final EV share for 2026 in China will exceed 60 percent, with BEVs maintaining a presence above the 40 percent mark. The continued decline of ICE vehicles suggests that the full transition to electric powertrains is accelerating faster than previous forecasts predicted. With the largest global automotive market leading this charge, the implications for international manufacturers are significant. The data suggests that success in the Chinese market will increasingly depend on offering competitive, affordable, and technologically advanced electric vehicles in the compact and subcompact segments.