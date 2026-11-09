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China dismisses a spy plot claim involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as smear campaign

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China dismisses a spy plot claim involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as smear campaign
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China is denying that there is any spy plot targeting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and is calling it a smear campaign against Beijing

Huang has acknowledged to the Nvidia board that he had been intimate with a business executive who U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing, according to The New York Times.

“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday. The chips company CEO is at the center of a controversy over whether he drove sales of advanced computer chips to China, in spite of U.S. tech restrictions aimed at limiting China’s ability to access these advanced technologies. Nvidia said on Sunday that the company would launch an investigation into the case.

Also readNvidia Launches Independent Investigation into CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Foreign Intelligence Ties

Huang did not name the person in the extramarital affair. China had previously denied the New York Times report that said Huang had developed a close relationship with a Chinese citizen named Alice Huang, who ran a company that faced claims of smuggling advanced chips into China, and that she was a spy for Beijing.

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Huang had pushed to loosen chip sales restrictions to China, successfully lobbying U.S. President Donald Trump to allow his company to sell While those chips are not Nvidia's most cutting-edge models, they are still advanced. However, it is uncertain if Beijing would allow Chinese companies to buy these chips en masse. Show comments

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