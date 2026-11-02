China sends special envoys to Iran, Oman, and Saudi Arabia to secure trade routes and promote peace, following Oman Sultan's historic visit to Beijing amid shipping crisis.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that it is deploying a significant contingent of senior diplomats to critical nations across the Middle East and eastern Africa over the next month. This strategic diplomatic push aims to strengthen Beijing's economic and political influence in the region, specifically addressing the ongoing commercial shipping interruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative follows the historic first-ever visit by the Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said, to Beijing, where he was hosted by President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People.

Diplomatic Visits to Critical Nations

The Foreign Ministry stated that Communist Party officials will travel to several key governments to promote stability. Special Envoy Zhai Jun is scheduled to visit Iran, Oman, and Saudi Arabia in early and mid-November. Simultaneously, Special Representative Liu Xianfa will visit Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Egypt during the same period. Additionally, Special Envoy Hu Changchun will visit Eritrea in early November to discuss regional affairs.

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Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning detailed these shuttle diplomacy efforts to reporters, emphasizing that the visits are aimed at promoting peace talks and easing regional tensions. The government described these missions as a way to play a constructive role in upholding regional peace and stability. This coordinated diplomatic calendar highlights Beijing's urgent focus on securing its interests in a region vital for global energy transport.

Oman Visit and Strategic Positioning

The diplomatic outreach follows President Xi Jinping's meeting with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said, which was celebrated by Chinese state media as a milestone in bilateral relations. Xi expressed hope that the Sultan's visit would result in an expanded Chinese presence in Oman and a closer partnership between the two nations. He emphasized the need for enhanced political mutual trust and exchanges of experience in national governance.

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Oman sits on the opposite side of the Strait of Hormuz from Iran, making it a critical power in ensuring freedom of navigation in the oil-rich commercial byway. This geographic position is particularly important given that Iran has begun attacking random commercial ships in the strait. This escalation occurred after Operation Epic Fury, an American mission that resulted in the elimination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and triggered further regional instability.

Impact on Chinese Trade and Energy Imports

Iran previously accounted for a significant share of goods transiting through the Strait of Hormuz to Asia before Operation Epic Fury. Although Beijing remains the largest consumer of goods traveling through the strait, it has attempted to redirect shipments and find new sources for critical goods, particularly oil. The Chinese government has implemented a plan for an Arctic Silk Road this year to avoid transiting goods through the Strait of Hormuz.

Beijing has also dramatically increased its oil imports from Brazil, a nation that already enjoys a rare trade surplus with the world's second-largest economy. While these diversification moves have helped China survive the current conflict economically, the Communist Party has made clear that it expects Iran and its proxies to stop disrupting trade in the long term. The government views the current disruptions as detrimental to its economic stability and seeks to mitigate these risks through diplomatic engagement.

Messages to Iran and Regional Stability

During his meeting with Sultan Haitham, Xi Jinping emphasized that the Chinese Communist Party expects peace to return to the region at an early date. He issued a veiled criticism of the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, stating that China does not want the Middle East to become an arena for major power rivalry or geopolitical conflicts. Xi highlighted that China is actively committed to ending hostilities and promoting peace.

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Xi also called for more efforts in the Middle East towards good-neighborliness, a quality notably absent in the relationship between Iran and its Gulf Arab neighbors. While the Chinese government has been critical of United States actions, President Xi has previously called for the Iranian government to stop disrupting commerce. This stance underscores Beijing's prioritization of stable trade routes over nominal alliances.

High-Profile Meeting with Iranian Official

Another significant diplomatic event occurred on Monday when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Iranian Security Council representative Ali Bagheri Kani in Beijing. Chinese state media reported this meeting with less fanfare than the Sultan's visit, hinting that Wang essentially pressured Bagheri Kani to act in China's interests.

The meeting served as a direct channel for Beijing to convey its concerns about the disruption of maritime trade. By engaging directly with Iranian officials, China aims to leverage its economic influence to secure the safety of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. These combined diplomatic efforts signal a comprehensive strategy to stabilize the region and protect China's vital energy and trade supplies.