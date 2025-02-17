China Deploys Forces to Track Canadian Warship in Taiwan Strait

Tensions escalate in the Taiwan Strait as China asserts its dominance over the disputed waterway by deploying forces to counter a Canadian warship's transit. The incident raises questions about freedom of navigation and regional stability.

The Chinese military asserted that it deployed forces to counter a Canadian warship that sailed through a disputed waterway separating China and the self-governing island of Taiwan. Newsweek has reached out to the Canadian Armed Forces for comment. The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the Taiwan Strait, a crucial maritime passage that China claims as its own despite international law.

\ China maintains that it has 'sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction' over the 110-mile-wide Taiwan Strait. However, under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, a nation's territorial claims extend only 12 nautical miles from its coastline. The United States, alongside its allies, regularly sends warships through the Taiwan Strait to demonstrate freedom of navigation in international waters and express support for Taiwan, which China views as a breakaway province despite never having governed it. \Taiwan was the first to report the Canadian frigate HMCS Ottawa's transit through the strait, heading northward. Taiwan's defense ministry stated that it maintained 'full control' over the surrounding sea and airspace, characterizing the situation as normal. On Monday, the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command, responsible for military operations related to Taiwan, confirmed the Canadian warship's movement. It claimed that it deployed air and naval forces to 'monitor and track' the Ottawa. The Command also accused Canada of 'deliberately provoking disruption' and undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. According to the Eastern Theater Command, China deployed 41 aircraft, nine naval vessels, and one government ship around Taiwan in the 24 hours leading up to 6 a.m. on Monday. It's unclear whether these deployments were directly in response to the Ottawa's passage. \The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry welcomed the Canadian warship's voyage, praising it as an act to defend the 'freedom, peace, and openness' of the Taiwan Strait. It emphasized that the strait, connecting the East and South China Seas, is international waters. The Ottawa, with a crew of approximately 240, was deployed in October for missions in the Indo-Pacific region. Before its transit through the Taiwan Strait, it participated in an exercise with American and Philippine forces in the South China Sea





