China denies spy plot targeting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calls allegations ‘smear’

China calls the alleged spy operation targeting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang a 'groundless' smear as Beijing pushes back against U.S. intelligence claims.

Nvidia CEO's ties to suspected Chinese spy raise national security alarmConsumer sentiment rebounds from second-lowest level on recordWhite House looks to review SEC crypto rule changesTaylor Riggs and Adam Johnson discuss the Nvidia board's investigation into a Chinese espionage case after Jensen Huang admits to an affair, analyzing the potential market impact and stock movement.

"The so-called Chinese spy narrative is purely a groundless accusation, slander, and a smear," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters during a regular news briefing in Beijing on Monday. The denial comes after Nvidia announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been the "target of a foreign intelligence effort.

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" The New York Times previously reported that U.S. intelligence officials determined Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated Chinese business executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed whom U.S. authorities suspect of Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair in a letter to Nvidia employees Sunday but did not identify the woman involved. He pledged to cooperate with the company's investigation and emphasized his commitment toBeijing has also pushed back against the broader reporting, with some Chinese state media suggesting the allegations were intended to undermineNvidia's board has said it has "no reason to believe" that national security or company secrets were compromised.