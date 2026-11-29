Beijing asserts that cross-strait reunification is a historical inevitability following recent electoral shifts in Taiwan, despite the DPP gaining ground in local counties while losing Taipei.

China issued a stern warning on Sunday stating that reunification with Taiwan is an inevitable historical trend, a declaration issued shortly after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party secured gains in cities and counties but failed to win the race for Taipei mayor. The Chinese government maintained its longstanding position that Taiwan is its own territory and has never excluded the possibility of using force to achieve its objectives, while the Taiwan government continues to reject these sovereignty claims.

Official Stance On Electoral Outcome

The Taiwan Affairs Office, Beijing's primary body for cross-strait affairs, stated that it had noted the recent election results and observed that mainstream public opinion in Taiwan favors peace, development, and increased cooperation across the water. The office emphasized that regardless of how the political landscape on the island shifts, it cannot change the direction of cross-strait relations or halt the historical momentum toward national reunification.

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Beijing reaffirmed its commitment to firmly cracking down on Taiwan independence separatist forces while opposing external interference. The statement concluded by asserting that the government would continue to advance the cause of national reunification, underscoring the permanence of their strategic goal despite the nuanced outcomes of the recent vote.

Divergent Government Responses

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council responded by urging Beijing to respect the island's democratic system and the choices made by its citizens. The council called for pragmatic engagement with the election results, insisting that cross-strait relations should be conducted on the basis of no preconditions and equal dignity.

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Beijing currently refuses to engage with President Lai Ching-te, whom it describes as a separatist, while Lai maintains that only the people of Taiwan have the authority to decide their own future. The election campaign itself focused heavily on domestic issues such as water safety and school meals, with China playing a surprisingly minor role in the actual debates despite heightened tensions.

Military Posturing And Candidate Sanctions

Despite the domestic focus of the campaign, China relentlessly attacked the DPP's Taipei candidate Puma Shen in the days leading up to the vote, a figure who has already been sanctioned by Beijing for alleged separatism. Chinese military activity intensified significantly, with dozens of warplanes and warships entering the skies and waters surrounding Taiwan on Friday, signaling continued pressure on the island.

The campaign featured notable figures such as Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, who celebrated his re-election victory at his campaign headquarters on November 28, 2026, in Taipei. Meanwhile, supporters of the DPP's candidate Shen gathered to watch vote-counting results broadcast live on screens as dusk fell over the capital, reflecting the charged atmosphere of the political contest.

Kmt Strategy And Future Outlook

Attention now shifts toward Taiwan's next presidential election scheduled for early 2028, where President Lai is expected to seek a second and constitutionally limited term. The Kuomintang, the main opposition party that traditionally favors close ties with Beijing, is currently navigating internal uncertainty regarding its presidential nomination.

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Kuomintang Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in April, told reporters that significant work remains ahead, including preparations for the 2028 vote, though she provided no specific clues regarding the party's candidate. The party suffered a significant setback by losing control of the central city of Taichung, which the DPP claimed as its biggest victory of the night.

Although the academic and lawmaker Puma Shen lost in the Kuomintang stronghold of Taipei, his campaign attracted unexpectedly high voter attention nationwide, potentially positioning him as a future leader within the DPP. Shen indicated he would return to teaching and legislative duties for now, while Kuomintang member Chiang Wan-an focused on his mayoral responsibilities, offering only a general support role for the upcoming presidential race.