A 400-kWh battery gives Zoomlion's 300-ton electric crawler crane enough capacity for at least 24 hours of operation.

Zoomlion unveiled the world's largest 300-ton distributed electric-drive crawler crane, the ZCC3000AEV, at bauma CHINA 2026. The electric crawler crane features a 400-kWh battery pack that supports at least 24 hours of operation.

Its dual-connector DC fast-charging system delivers up to 240 kW and enables a full recharge in approximately two hours. Zoomlion has introduced what it calls the world’s largest 300-ton distributed electric-drive crawler crane, bringing battery-powered lifting equipment into the heavy-duty construction market. The ZCC3000AEV debuted at bauma CHINA 2026 in Shanghai on November 27. Its arrival demonstrates how electric powertrains can handle demanding lifting work without relying entirely on diesel engines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crane uses a 400-kWh battery pack and supports extended operation between charges. Zoomlion says it can run for at least 24 hours on a single charge. That gives construction crews another option for projects where emissions and noise restrictions complicate conventional equipment use. The ZCC3000AEV uses a distributed electric-drive architecture to power its crawler crane systems.