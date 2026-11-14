China debuts 4,000-kilowatt rescue ship with 360-degree propulsion

China's new maritime rescue vessel features azimuthing electric propulsion, dynamic positioning and a specialized anchoring system.

China has completed its first batch of five domestically designed 4,000-kilowatt medium-sized maritime rescue vessels. The 69.5-meter vessel uses azimuthing electric propulsion, allowing its propellers to rotate in different directions for improved maneuverability.

China has completed its first batch of five domestically designed medium-sized maritime rescue vessels, strengthening its ability to respond to emergencies along its coastline. The final vessel, Donghai Jiu 152, officially joined the Ministry of Transport’s Donghai Rescue Bureau on November 13, 2026. The 4,000-kilowatt vessel brings several specialized capabilities to China’s eastern coastal waters. Its propulsion and positioning systems allow crews to operate in challenging maritime conditions.

Also read At Shanghai’s International Import Festival, Global Brands Rethink China’s Role

The ship can also support rescue missions involving large numbers of survivors. The delivery marks the end of a nearly seven-year procurement program. China delivered the first vessel, Donghai Jiu 151, in December 2019. Measuring 69.5 meters long and 14.6 meters wide, Donghai Jiu 152 targets rescue operations across China’s eastern waters.

Its hull and onboard systems accommodate demanding conditions along exposed coastlines. The vessel can withstand strong winds and carries an external firefighting system. It also has enough capacity to accommodate up to 100 rescued people. That capacity gives rescue crews additional flexibility during large-scale maritime emergencies.

Advertisement

Its equipment also supports operations beyond conventional search and rescue missions. An advanced azimuthing electric propulsion system provides precise maneuverability. This setup helps the vessel navigate confined waters and maintain control during demanding operations. Russia unveils faster interceptor drone, claims it can hunt jet-powered unmanned aircraft A Class 2 dynamic positioning system further expands its operational capabilities.

The system helps the ship maintain a designated position without relying entirely on conventional anchoring. Such technology proves particularly useful when crews conduct operations near islands, reefs, or other difficult coastal terrain. Dynamic positioning plays an important role in modern offshore and maritime operations. DP-2 systems use computerized controls to coordinate propulsion and maintain a vessel’s position.

They can compensate for external forces such as wind, waves, and currents. Donghai Jiu 152 also carries a three-point anchoring arrangement. Captain He Feng said the system helps the vessel remain stable in shallow water. It can maintain that position under Sea State 3 conditions, according toThat capability supports diving operations, which require a relatively stable working platform.

Maintaining position in shallow water can prove difficult when currents and changing weather affect a vessel. The additional anchoring arrangement gives the crew another way to manage those conditions. China began receiving the first vessel in this series in December 2019. The Donghai Rescue Bureau took delivery of Donghai Jiu 151 on December 25 that year.

Advertisement

The vessel established the foundation for four subsequent ships. In December 2022, China State Shipbuilding Corporation signed contracts for four additional vessels. The shipbuilder developed the new designs using Donghai Jiu 151 as their foundation.also incorporated upgrades to digital systems and network connectivity. These improvements aim to support better coordination during maritime rescue operations.

Completing the five-vessel program gives China’s rescue authorities additional coverage across nearshore waters. The broader emergency response network combines vessels of different sizes with maritime, land, and aerial resources. Together, these assets help authorities coordinate operations across varying distances and rescue scenarios.nearshore emergency response capabilities. Its medium-sized vessels can handle missions that may demand more capacity than smaller rescue boats provide.

Their specialized equipment also allows crews to tackle operations in challenging coastal environments. Aamir is a seasoned tech journalist with experience at Exhibit Magazine, Republic World, and PR Newswire. With a deep love for all things tech and science, he has spent years decoding the latest innovations and exploring how they shape industries, lifestyles, and the future of humanity.