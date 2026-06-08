China could soon upgrade aircraft carriers amid Japan’s military buildup

Chinese analysts are urging Beijing to accelerate aircraft carrier fleet upgrades and improve combat readiness.

Japan ’s expanding military capabilities are prompting calls from Chinese military experts for faster upgrades to the country’s aircraft carrier groups and enhanced combat readiness. The concern comes as Tokyo strengthens its defence posture through the deployment of long-range anti-ship missiles and military assets on islands near Taiwan, developments that Beijing views as increasingly significant to regional security.

Analysts also pointed to a recent simulation that underscored the risks posed by Japan’s growing strike capabilities. Amid heightened tensions in December, following remarks by Japan’s prime minister on Taiwan, the PLA Navy’s Liaoning carrier strike group took an uncommon route through waters east of Japan. carrying a combined 64 ASM-2 anti-ship missiles, a move that Chinese analysts cited as evidence of Japan’s ability to rapidly concentrate anti-ship firepower against high-value naval targets.

The scale and complexity of Japan’s training activities have drawn particular attention from Chinese military observers. Fu Qianshao, a military expert and former PLA Navy officer, argued that exercises involving large numbers of fighter aircraft and anti-ship missiles demonstrate the potential threat posed to aircraft carrier strike groups.

, underscoring the need for China to continue improving the survivability, air defence capabilities and operational effectiveness of its carrier formations.anti-ship missiles with a much longer range as part of its broader defence expansion. Positioned near the East China Sea, the missiles could allow Japan to cover a far larger area than before, increasing pressure on Chinese naval operations in the region.

According to military commentator Song Zhongping, the deployment could create additional challenges for China’s aircraft carrier groups during a conflict. He argued that coordinated attacks involving large numbers of missiles and fighter aircraft, particularly when combined with stealth platforms, could place significant strain on a carrier strike group’s defensive systems. Attention is increasingly turning to Japan’s future missile programs, particularly the prospect of an air-launched variant of the Type 12 anti-ship missile.

Chinese military observers argue that such a weapon could provide greater range, speed and targeting flexibility than Japan’s current anti-ship missile inventory, further strengthening Tokyo’s ability to strike maritime targets. , a magazine affiliated with the Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

The publication described Japanese air power as a credible challenge to Chinesestrike groups, while also arguing that China’s integrated naval and air strike capabilities could exert significant pressure on Japan’s light aircraft carriers in a potential conflict.armed with air-launched Type 12 missiles, enabling attacks against naval targets from distances beyond 310 miles. Analysts argue that this evolving threat environment reinforces the need for the PLA Navy to continue improving both its equipment and operational training.

Attention has also focused on Japan’s F-35A fleet, which can carry a combination of air-to-air and anti-ship weapons. Armed with stealthy Joint Strike Missiles , the aircraft could potentially approach Chinese naval formations with a reduced risk of detection and engage targets from significant stand-off ranges, presenting an additional challenge for carrier strike group defenses. Bojan Stojkovski is a freelance journalist based in Skopje, North Macedonia, covering foreign policy and technology for more than a decade. His work has appeared in Foreign Policy, ZDNet, and Nature. Military





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