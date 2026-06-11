China Confirms Xi Trump Putin Summit Talks in Shenzhen Amid Trade Tensions

China says it is in communication with relevant parties about a possible trilateral meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. No date has been set, and experts say any meeting would likely be more symbolic than substantive.

China officially confirmed on Tuesday that it is actively discussing a potential historic meeting between President Donald Trump, President Xi Jinping, and President Vladimir Putin. Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced the developments during a press briefing in Beijing, stating that Chinese authorities are in direct communication with the relevant parties regarding the three-leader gathering. The event is projected to take place later this month in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The proposed summit would occur on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders summit, an event hosted by Beijing this year. The gathering brings together a 21-member grouping that includes both the United States and Russia, creating a unique geopolitical stage for high-level diplomatic engagement. This regional economic forum serves as the backdrop for what could become a significant moment in international relations.

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No official date has been set for the trilateral encounter, but the timing aligns with Trump's scheduled travel to Shenzhen. The U.S. President is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart for the third time this year, an effort aimed at maintaining the fragile trade truce that is currently set to expire in January. This upcoming interaction underscores the delicate balance Beijing is attempting to strike between diplomatic engagement and economic stability.

Tensions remain palpable as trade negotiations continue to evolve. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer recently held a video call with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to urge Beijing to take concrete actions regarding past commitments. These discussions highlighted ongoing disagreements over agricultural purchases, rare earth minerals, and other critical resources that are central to the economic relationship between the two nations.

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China's official news agency, Xinhua, reported that the exchange between Greer and He Lifeng was constructive and in-depth. Beijing explicitly expressed concerns regarding Washington's restrictive economic and trade measures against Chinese industries. This diplomatic friction occurs simultaneously with the broader efforts to organize a high-profile trilateral meeting, adding another layer of complexity to the negotiations.

President Trump has previously expressed interest in using his time in China to discuss nuclear arms controls with Xi and Putin. However, President Putin is reportedly focused on addressing the war in Ukraine, a topic he intends to raise without the presence of Ukrainian leadership. This divergence in agenda highlights the conflicting priorities that may shape the substance, or lack thereof, of any direct discussions.

Danny Russel, a former senior State Department official who served in the Obama administration, analyzed the geopolitical dynamics behind the push for this meeting. He noted that President Putin stands to gain the most from a leaders trilateral, describing the Russian push as a potential diplomatic coup. The Russian leadership appears determined to leverage this platform to advance its strategic interests on the global stage.

Experts suggest that President Trump, known for his rapport with authoritarian leaders, would welcome the meeting despite warnings from his advisers to avoid discussing Ukraine. Sun Yun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, provided insight into the strategic calculations involved. She remarked that Russia would likely use the summit to nudge China and the United States closer to Moscow's positions on the Ukrainian conflict.

Sun Yun further explained that China faces the challenge of managing potential Russian manipulation while avoiding substantive engagement on sensitive topics. Beijing is unlikely to participate in detailed talks regarding arms controls or the war in Ukraine, limiting its contributions to general diplomatic refrains about the importance of peace. This cautious approach reflects China's desire to maintain its strategic autonomy.

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Craig Singleton, senior director of the China program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, offered a pragmatic assessment of the potential outcome. He suggested the meeting might amount to no more than a photo opportunity, allowing Putin to be seen alongside the U.S. and Chinese leaders. Such spectacles, while historically notable, often yield diminishing diplomatic returns.

The overarching challenge for Beijing lies in managing public perception. Officials have emphasized that the summit should not be interpreted as three great powers dividing up the world. This carefully choreographed narrative aims to project stability and cooperation, even as underlying interests remain fundamentally at odds. The event serves as a powerful visual statement of global engagement.

While the spectacle may be historic, experts caution that it is unlikely to produce anything particularly consequential in the immediate future. The meeting represents a significant diplomatic effort to maintain channels of communication during a period of heightened global tension. Its success will be measured not by tangible policy shifts, but by the stabilization of fragile bilateral and trilateral relationships.

As the November summit approaches, the world will watch closely to see if these high-level discussions translate into meaningful dialogue or remain purely ceremonial. The outcome will provide critical insights into the evolving dynamics between Washington, Beijing, and Moscow in the coming months.