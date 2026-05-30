China Committee Chair: Still 'Unanswered Questions' with Algorithm and 'Concerns About Data Security' with TikTok

On Wednesday's broadcast of CNBC's 'Squawk Box,' House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chair John Moolenaar (R-MI) stated that, with | Clips

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chair John Moolenaar stated that, with TikTok, there has been an improvement, but there are still “unanswered questions in terms of the content algorithm, how much control there might be still connected with the Chinese Communist Party.

” And “I still have some concerns about data security. ” Moolenaar said, “I think, with TikTok, we have made progress. You look at the American ownership, the ByteDance ownership is below the 20% threshold. I still have some unanswered questions in terms of the content algorithm, how much control there might be still connected with the Chinese Communist Party.

I still have some concerns about data security. We have requested that the U.S.A. TikTok CEO come and meet with our committee to discuss these concerns and alleviate those concerns. ” He continued, “But the president has approved a deal that meets — he’s made the — determined that it meets the criteria of the law.

I still would like to have the answers to those questions, to be able to assure the American people that it’s safe and not — and their data is not at risk. ”





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Drake Records First Chair Sweep on Billboard 200Drake becomes the first artist to occupy the top three spots on the Billboard 200 with his albums 'ICEMAN', 'HABIBTI', and 'MAID OF HONOUR'.

Read more »

Douglas Schoen: The Democratic National Committee’s autopsy was a disasterIt is evidence of a party lacking institutional self-awareness to conduct an honest reckoning of why it lost.

Read more »

Ousted BP Chair Albert Manifold denies ‘bullying’ claims, challenges anonymous critics over ‘lies’Ousted BP Chair Albert Manifold denied claims that he “bullied” colleagues in a new statement Thursday morning – though he acknowledged that he might have “pushed hard and challenged people directl…

Read more »

Metro board appoints LA Mayor Karen Bass as chair for 2nd timeAppointments made Thursday by the board include LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger as first vice chair and Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval as second vice chair.

Read more »