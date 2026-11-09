China Box Office: ‘Traces of Justice’ Reclaims Top Spot as Local Debuts ‘Embers’ and ‘The Coffin Swap’ Arrive

Crime procedural 'Traces of Justice' rebounded to first place at the mainland China box office during the Nov. 6–8 weekend, collecting $3.2 million.

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The performance lifted the multi-decade investigation epic to $103.7 million since its Oct. 1 release. Directed by Chen Sicheng and co-written with Zhang Ji and Yan Zijie, the drama stars Zhang Yi, Ma Li, and Chen Minghao alongside Karry Wang, Fan Chengcheng, and Chen Feiyu in a narrative tracking an elite public security detective solving complex historical cases based on real events.

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” debuted in third place, grossing $2.1 million across its two-day opening frame following a Saturday, November 7 rollout. Written and directed by Sun Aoqian, the film stars Song Jia as a weary crematorium worker who accidentally mixes up two sets of funeral ashes. When the families refuse to switch them back, she partners with the deceased’s daughter, played by Vicky Chen, on a journey across the country to return the remains. The cast also features Zu Feng.

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” opened in fourth position, pulling in $1.7 million over its two-day weekend debut. Directed by He Nian from a script by Chen Lu, the feature re-adapts Xin Yukun’s 2014 mystery classic “Deep in the Heart” through the lens of He’s acclaimed stage production. Starring Jiang Wu, Du Guangyi, Gu Xin, Fan Yilin, and Wang Weishuai, the narrative unfolds in a secluded village thrown into chaotic intrigue and conflicting cover-ups after an unidentified charred body is discovered.

Beijing Joy Fun Pictures’ body-swap comedy “Mr. & Mrs. Pardon” rounded out the top five, adding $1.4 million in its sixth weekend to lift its cumulative gross to $61.3 million. Directed by Shen Chunyang and written by Ma Duo, the satirical feature stars real-life comedic pair Shen Chunyang and Xiao Shenyang alongside Jia Bing and Yu Yang as an uninspired middle-aged couple forced to navigate marital strain after swapping bodies.

Mainland China’s overall weekend box office contracted to $16.4 million amid an ongoing fall lull. The 2026 year-to-date box office reached $4.75 billion, trailing the same period in 2025 by 29%.