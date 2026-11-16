China Box Office: Traces of Justice Holds No 1 Spot as Probation and Everest The Other Side Enter Top Five Writing With Fire Directors Himalayan Story Lab Unveils Fourth Cohort Taps Payal Kapadia and Shaunak Sen as Mentors

Traces of Justice retained the top spot at the South Korean box office over the weekend of Nov 13-15 securing a fifth consecutive frame at No 1. According to data from KOBIS the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council the Toho distributed fantasy feature generated 875745 dollars from 116176 admissions across 859 screens claiming 18 percent of the weekend market. Directed by Kei Oikawa and adapted from the manga by Nagano the animated hit has accumulated 226 million dollars from 2949096 total admissions since its Sept 30 rollout. Everest The Other Side opened in second place pulling in 822633 dollars from 107532 admissions across 797 screens to capture 17 percent of theatrical revenue. Since launching on Nov 11 the film has grossed 1 million dollars from 140037 admissions. Next Entertainment World's corporate mystery thriller Final Interview placed third in its sophomore frame earning 543822 dollars from 69506 admissions across 747 screens for 11.2 percent of the market. Directed by Kim Jung-hoon and adapted from Akinari Asakura's novel the ensemble thriller stars Cho Yi-hyun Kim Jae-won Shin Seung-ho Kang You-seok Kwak Dong-yeon and Bae Gang-hee. It has collected 21 million dollars from 283290 admissions since its Nov 4 bow. Everest The Other Side took fourth place in its third weekend generating 286045 dollars from 37589 admissions across 684 screens to represent 5.9 percent of receipts. Directed by David Ayer and starring Detective Conan The Counterfeit Case of Ultra 30 finished fifth in its second weekend collecting 282456 dollars from 36600 admissions across 301 screens for 5.8 percent of the frame pushing its cume to 1.3 million dollars from 173355 admissions

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According to data from KOBIS, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council, the Toho-distributed fantasy feature generated $875,745 from 116,176 admissions across 859 screens, claiming 18% of the weekend market. Directed by Kei Oikawa and adapted from the manga by Nagano, the animated hit has accumulated $22.6 million from 2,949,096 total admissions since its Sept. 30 rollout. ” opened in second place, pulling in $822,633 from 107,532 admissions across 797 screens to capture 17% of theatrical revenue.

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Since launching on Nov. 11, the film has grossed $1 million from 140,037 admissions. Next Entertainment World’s corporate mystery thriller “Final Interview” placed third in its sophomore frame, earning $543,822 from 69,506 admissions across 747 screens for 11.2% of the market. Directed by Kim Jung-hoon and adapted from Akinari Asakura’s novel, the ensemble thriller stars Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Shin Seung-ho, Kang You-seok, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Bae Gang-hee.

It has collected $2.1 million from 283,290 admissions since its Nov. 4 bow. ” took fourth place in its third weekend, generating $286,045 from 37,589 admissions across 684 screens to represent 5.9% of receipts. Directed by David Ayer and starringToho’s anime mystery special “Detective Conan: The Counterfeit Case of Ultra 30” finished fifth in its second weekend, collecting $282,456 from 36,600 admissions across 301 screens for 5.8% of the frame, pushing its cume to $1.3 million from 173,355 admissions.

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Damien Chazelle’s 2016 musical romance “La La Land” returned to the chart in sixth place via a theatrical re-release, taking $296,650 from 36,435 admissions across 633 screens for a 6.1% market share. The re-issue pushed the film’s total South Korean tally to $24 million from 3,860,803 cumulative admissions. Local animated comedy “Maca and Roni The Movie: The Great Memory Exploration Adventure! ” debuted in seventh place, earning $174,614 from 25,277 admissions across 243 screens for 3.6% of the market.

Counting early previews ahead of its Nov. 14 release, the animated title has grossed $175,837 from 25,481 viewers. Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi epic “Dune” placed eighth on the admissions chart through re-release, drawing 17,874 viewers across 26 screens while generating $256,287 . The re-issue brought its cumulative South Korean gross to $14.3 millionfrom 1,691,805 admissions.

Aniplex’s anime fantasy “Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht: Rising-” took ninth place, pulling in $127,785 from 14,725 admissions across 163 screens for a cumulative total of $579,023 from 68,042 admissions. Rounding out the top 10, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s family feature “The Cat in the Hat” earned $101,191 from 14,714 admissions across 412 screens, lifting its cumulative haul to $361,113 from 52,675 admissions.

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