'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' debuted atop the mainland China box office during the Nov. 20–22 weekend, collecting $5.9 million.

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” moved to second place after a two-week rebound at the top, grossing $2.1 million in its eighth weekend. Directed by Chen Sicheng and co-written with Zhang Ji and Yan Zijie, the multi-decade investigation epic has amassed $113.6 million since its Oct. 1 premiere.

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Starring Zhang Yi, Ma Li, and Chen Minghao alongside guest appearances by Karry Wang, Fan Chengcheng, and Chen Feiyu, the drama tracks an elite public security detective solving major criminal cases based on real events. Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young Take Webtoon Juggernaut 'The Remarried Empress' to Disney+ and Hulu” placed third, taking in $1.7 million in its seventh weekend to lift its cumulative gross to $83 million since rolling out on Oct. 5.

Zhijiang Film Media’s suspense thriller “Love Test” debuted in fourth position, pulling in $1.1 million across its two-day opening frame following a Nov. 21 release. Directed by Hou Xiaoyao from a script co-written with Xu Xiaohu and executive produced by Lu Yang and Wang Hongwei, the Chinese remake of the 2011 Colombian-Spanish thriller “The Hidden Face” stars Feng Shaofeng, Chen Yusi, and Li Meng.

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The narrative follows a concert pianist whose girlfriend stages her own disappearance to test his fidelity, only for his new love interest to move into his mountain villa and uncover unsettling clues behind the vanishing. Beijing Joy Fun Pictures’ domestic body-swap comedy “Mr. & Mrs. Pardon” rounded out the top five, adding $900,000 in its eighth weekend to push its cumulative haul to $65.5 million since opening on Oct. 1.

Directed by Shen Chunyang and written by Ma Duo, the satirical feature stars real-life comedic pair Shen Chunyang and Xiao Shenyang alongside Jia Bing and Yu Yang as an uninspired middle-aged couple forced to navigate marriage and domestic friction after swapping bodies. Mainland China’s overall weekend box office reached $16 million, remaining locked in a sluggish late-fall stretch. Year-to-date box office revenue stands at $4.8 billion, trailing the same period in 2025 by 29.9%.

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