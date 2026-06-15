Action thriller The Furious' claimed the top spot at the China box office during the June 12–14 weekend, unseating local juggernaut 'Dear You.'

Rory Kinnear to Play John Maynard Keynes in James Graham’s ‘The Standard of Living,’ With the Royal Ballet’s Natalia Osipova Making Her West End Debut” claimed the number one spot at the China box office during the June 12–14 weekend, unseating a long-running local juggernaut with an RMB76.1 million frame, according to data from Artisan Gateway.

Having debuted on June 11, the film has amassed a cumulative total of $13.9 million. Directed by action veteran Kenji Tanigaki and produced by Bill Kong, the martial arts showcase stars Xie Miao as Wang Wei, an ordinary man who unleashes a relentless rampage against a powerful child trafficking syndicate after his daughter is kidnapped.

Lacking help from corrupt local authorities, his only ally is Navin ” moved to second place, adding $8.9 million. Directed by Lan Hongchun and starring Li Sitong and Wang Yantong, the word-of-mouth hit has compiled a lifetime gross of $255.7 million. since its April 30 launch.

The narrative follows an elderly Chaoshan woman whose quiet twilight years are upended when her grandson travels to Thailand to locate his rumored billionaire grandfather, uncovering a cross-generational love affair tied to the traditional Qiaopi system of handwritten letters. Zhonghe Qiancheng’s resilient crime thriller “Vanishing Point” occupied the fourth spot, pulling in $1.8 million to push its cumulative total to $80 million.

Directed by Cheng Wei-hao and starring Zheng Kai and Liu Haocun, the adaptation of the novel “Sea Anemone” tracks a web of dark secrets that unravel within a residential building following the sudden disappearance of a child on the winter solstice. Rounding out the top five, Studiocanal’s World War II drama “Pressure” took in $500,000 in its second weekend, bringing its total to $2.4 million.

Mainland China’s overall weekend grosses reached $28.8 million, while the 2026 year-to-date revenue stands at $2.41 billion, down 41.8% from the same period in 2025.

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