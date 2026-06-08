China Box Office: ‘Dear You’ Leads Again as ‘Masters of the Universe’ Debuts

Family drama 'Dear You' comfortably dominated the China box office during the June 5–7 weekend, securing $17 million.

” comfortably dominated the China box office during the June 5–7 weekend, securing RMB115.3 million , according to data from Artisan Gateway. Directed by Lan Hongchun and starring Li Sitong and Wang Yantong, the low-budget cultural juggernaut has reached a cumulative total of $238.5 million.

The story details Grandma Ye Shurou from Chaoshan, whose quiet twilight years are broken when her debt-ridden grandson journeys to Thailand to track down his rumored billionaire grandfather. The investigation unravels a hidden love affair spanning 50 years, showing that the person Grandma had been writing to via the traditional “Qiaopi” mailing method was a complete stranger.

Inside the Quest for Honorary Oscars: Harrison Ford, Glenn Close and More Industry Legends Under Consideration Zhonghe Qiancheng’s crime thriller “Vanishing Point” held firm in the runner-up position, pulling in $2.5 million to stretch its cumulative bank to $75.6 million. Directed by Cheng Wei-hao and starring Zheng Kai and Liu Haocun, the film is adapted from Bei Baokang’s novel “Sea Anemone.

” The narrative traces the dark, interlocking secrets exposed within an old apartment block after a young boy vanishes on the winter solstice. ” was in third place, adding $1.4 million for a cumulative total of $12.1 million. Debuting in fourth place, Amazon MGM Studios’ fantasy action vehicle “Mainland China’s overall weekend grosses reached $27.8 million, while the 2026 year-to-date revenue stands at $2.36 billion, down 42.3% from the same period in 2025.

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