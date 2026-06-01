China-born US citizen charged in multi-car crash that killed five

A 48-year-old naturalized American citizen from China has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after a devastating multi-car crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County. The incident occurred on May 29 when the driver allegedly failed to slow down in a work zone, causing a chain reaction that killed five people and injured 44 others.

A 48-year-old naturalized American citizen from China, Jing S. Dong, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after a devastating multi-car crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

The incident occurred on May 29 when Dong allegedly failed to slow down in a work zone, causing a chain reaction that killed five people and injured 44 others, including three who suffered critical injuries. The victims include a family of four from Moldova, Dmitiri Doncev, 45, his wife Ecterina, 44, and their two young children, 13-year-old Emily and 7-year-old Mark. The family was on their way to a family wedding in South Carolina.

The other victim, Mafalda, a young woman from Brazil, was driving to Florida for a vacation. Federal investigators and local law enforcement are probing the crash, with some suggesting that Dong's lack of English language proficiency may have been a contributing factor. Dong was able to secure a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) from the state of New York in 2024 despite not speaking any English.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of the transportation system and the qualifications of commercial drivers. Relatives of the Doncev family have released a statement expressing their grief and pain, saying that the legacy of kindness, faith, perseverance, and love that the family leaves behind will continue to inspire all who knew them. The investigation is ongoing, and it remains to be seen what other factors may have contributed to the crash.

The Transportation Department is also looking into the incident, with some officials suggesting that Dong's lack of English language proficiency may have been a factor. The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the safety of the transportation system and the qualifications of commercial drivers. As the investigation continues, it is clear that the incident has had a profound impact on the families and communities affected.

The Transportation Department is working to determine what went wrong and how to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident has also raised questions about the qualifications of commercial drivers and the safety of the transportation system. The investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear what other factors may have contributed to the crash. The Transportation Department is working to determine what went wrong and how to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident has had a profound impact on the families and communities affected, and it is clear that the Transportation Department is taking the incident seriously





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