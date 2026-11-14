China and US Hold First Trade Council Meeting Ahead of Xi Trump Summit

China and the United States held their first trade council meeting discussing reciprocal tariff cuts and agricultural trade days before leaders meet in Shenzhen.

China and the United States conducted their first trade council meeting on Friday to discuss significant economic issues including tariff reductions and agricultural trade exchanges. The Commerce Ministry of China announced these developments on Saturday, providing the latest update in the diplomatic dialogue between the two global superpowers. These discussions took place just days before a highly anticipated leaders meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump is scheduled to occur in Shenzhen next week.

Core Details of Trade Council Exchange

The two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges on implementing the outcomes of previous China-US economic and trade talks. Key topics included tariffs and a reciprocal 30 billion dollars-for-30 billion dollars tariff-cut arrangement that both nations have been negotiating. The Commerce Ministry stated that agricultural trade and other issues of mutual concern were also thoroughly discussed during this initial session of the new council framework.

Also read China's October Exports Surge 32.9% to U.S. Ahead of Trump-Xi Trade Talks

Stakeholder Positions on Reciprocal Deals

Beijing has repeatedly urged Washington to implement the 60 billion dollars tariff-reduction deal calling it a prerequisite for increasing purchases of US farm goods. Following a September summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Washington the two sides proposed a 60 billion dollars package of reciprocal tariff cuts. This proposal included roughly 17 billion dollars worth of US farm goods that China imported in 2024 but the plan has yet to be finalised by either government.

Agricultural Trade and Market Uncertainty

Chinese purchases of US farm goods other than soybeans are on track to hit a seven-year low this year despite an agreement to buy 17 billion dollars annually through 2028. A Reuters analysis of customs data showed earlier this month that persistent uncertainty over the deal is negatively impacting these agricultural trade flows. This data underscores the challenges both nations face in translating high-level diplomatic agreements into tangible market results for farmers and consumers.

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Impact of Xi Trump Summit in Shenzhen

The White House said Trump will meet Xi on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen. The upcoming leaders meeting is expected to further clarify the status of the pending tariff agreements and potentially accelerate progress on the 60 billion dollars trade package. Both sides have expressed a commitment to using the new trade council to address ongoing concerns expand cooperation and reduce outstanding issues.

Next Steps in Bilateral Economic Relations

The Commerce Ministry noted that it did not specify whether any formal agreements were reached during the first trade council meeting. However both governments intend to continue utilizing this council mechanism to manage bilateral trade relations effectively. The discussions will serve as a critical foundation for the leaders meeting in Shenzhen which aims to resolve outstanding economic disputes and set a clearer direction for future trade policies between the world's two largest economies.