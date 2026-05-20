China and Russia Strengthen Ties Amid Trump-Xi Standoff

Xi Jinping's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Beijing underscored the deep strategic partnership between the two major global powers, as they navigated the complications posed by the escalating US-China tensions. Xi Jinping criticized 'all unilateral bullying and actions that reverse history,' seemingly referring to the Trump administration, while emphasizing the importance of achieving a 'complete cessation of hostilities' in the Middle East.

During Vladimir Putin's Beijing visit, Xi Jinping urged China and Russia to resist 'bullying' in a veiled swipe at Donald Trump. In their bilateral talks, the leaders focused on energy, security, and overall ties.

They agreed to extend a friendship treaty while maintaining trade ties despite the war in Ukraine. China is Russia's top trading partner, and Moscow expects the conflict in Iran to increase the demand for Russian oil and gas. Xi emphasized the need for a complete cessation of hostilities in the Middle East





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China-Russia Relations Trump-Xi Standoff Middle East Conflict

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